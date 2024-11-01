Wine lovers have a variety of Black-owned wine bars all over the globe where they stop, sip, and sink into a curated collection of vino.

Some of the wine bars below offer unique pours from brands with roots spreading throughout the African diaspora. Several offer reading spaces, good music, and delicious dining. Most importantly — besides the wine — all the places below foster community and culture.

Get bubbly at the Black-owned wine bars in London, Accra, Lisbon, Lagos, and more.

The Waterford

This charming gem is more than a simple place to sip natural wines and cocktails. The scrumptious and enticing menu of thoughtfully balanced small plates leaves little to be desired following your London visit.

Location : London

: London Owner: Gordon McGowan

Gordon McGowan Know before you go: The Waterford is in London’s Deptford area. McGowan is a bar owner and restauranteur who grew up in London and a rural town in Jamaica. His other culinary establishment in South London is Buster Mantis.

1010 Wine and Events

This upscale Inglewood spot is where you can go to sample a large selection of Black-owned wines. It proudly touts itself as “the first and only wine bar in Inglewood.” It’s a Black woman-owned establishment run by a sibling duo who are natives to the neighborhood.

Location : Los Angeles

: Los Angeles Owner: Leslie and Le Jones

Leslie and Le Jones Know before you go: 1010 Wine and Events promises good music and good vibes. Happy hour is Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Liz’s Book Bar

This wine bar in Brooklyn’s Carroll Gardens neighborhood is a gem for book lovers. It’s the perfect social place to relax with a good read and a glass of wine.

Location : New York City

: New York City Owner: Maura Cheeks

Maura Cheeks Know before you go: Subscribers to Liz’s Insiders Club get a discounted hardcover and a free drink when they go to pick up their book.

Botanikka Wine Bar and Kitchen

This cutesy spot in Ikoyi has a very mindful and demure aesthetic. It has a classy yet welcoming look with dark green velvet furniture, chandeliers, checkered flooring, and plant life.

Location : Lagos

: Lagos Owner: Margaret Adenike Balogun

Margaret Adenike Balogun Know before you go: This wine bar has a semi-formal dress code for lunch and dinner. Reservations are strongly recommended. Contact the establishment through the number provided in a designated Instagram highlight called “Reservations.”

Sai Wine And Champagne Café

This wine bar uniquely offers sips from Volta Winery, a Ghanaian brand producing wines made from cocoa, coffee, hibiscus, and cashews.

Location : Accra

: Accra Owner: Nadia Takyiwaa Mensah

Nadia Takyiwaa Mensah Know before you go: This spot recently became reservation only for all types of private events. Book on the website and follow them on social media to stay updated on fun happenings open to the public. They’ve hosted wine tastings, sip and paints, quiz nights, and more.

St. Vincent Wine

This warm and inviting two-story wine bar and shop offers an extensive collection. Go for the countless sips and stay for the relaxed vibe and regular live jazz.

Location : Washington, D.C.

: Washington, D.C. Owner: Co-owned by Frederick Uku

Co-owned by Frederick Uku Know before you go: This intimate spot is great for date night or sipping a bottle with an epic charcuterie board.

Tabernáculo

This Lisbon gem opened in 2015 and is beloved for its wine offerings, live music, and artsy crowd.

Location : Lisbon

: Lisbon Owner: Hernâni Miguel

Hernâni Miguel Know before you go: Tabernáculo is in Lisbon’s Bica district. Miguel is originally from Guinea-Bissau and moved to Lisbon as a youth. He’s passionate about offering dishes from across the African diaspora and Portugal at his wine bar.

A Viagem das Horas

This Black-owned wine and tapas bar loves to draw in traffic with music. If you’re looking for a place to chill out with vinyl playing in the background, this is the spot for you.

Location : Lisbon

: Lisbon Owner: Ricardo Maneira aka DJ Rykardo

Ricardo Maneira aka DJ Rykardo Know before you go: This wine bar is in the Arroios neighborhood. A fun fact is that the wine bar often posts lengthy curated mixes on Spotify for anyone to listen to and sip at home.

The Franklin

This Clinton Hill gem in Brooklyn welcomes everyone and has something for everyone. Its global wine section surely has picks enticing to your palate.

Location : New York City

: New York City Owner: Co-owned by Elliot Bey, Alphonse Janvier Jr., and Michael Gittens

Co-owned by Elliot Bey, Alphonse Janvier Jr., and Michael Gittens Before you go: The wine bar emphasizes its warm invitation to all. Its website says, “Anything from flip flops to top hats are acceptable.”

Hi Spirits Wine Club

“Full-bodied and Black-led,” this Dublin-based wine community is all about celebrating and cultivating culture with good company and a glass in hand. While not rooted in a brick-and-mortar space, the wine club hosts events in stunning spaces across Dublin.