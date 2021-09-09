1010 Wine: Inglewood's First And Only Black-Owned Wine Bar

In the heart of Inglewood at 1010 N La Brea Ave, stands a contemporary Black-owned wine bar with a homey atmosphere that makes you wonder why the establishment is the only wine bar in the Los Angeles County neighborhood.

Sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones are introducing this social wine space to one of the most populated Black neighborhoods in Southern California. Named after its address, the 1010 Wine and Events‘ location is not a hole in the wall, but a community landmark soon-to-be.

As Inglewood natives, LeAnn and Leslie have always loved wine and couldn’t find any places to wine and dine in Inglewood, so they imagined their own business. The 1010 Wine Bar features a selection of menu items that range from savory starters to hefty entrées with notes of rich flavor.

The Charcuterie Board and Shrimp & Risotto are a filling combo that would pair nicely with your glasses of wine. The only Black-owned wine bar in Inglewood is open from 5 to 11pm on weekends and opening goes up till 10pm on weekdays except for Sundays where the bar is only open from 4 to 9pm.

The Jones sisters have a wide-range of experience ranging from being an attorney to glitzy wedding planning and, of course, drinking wine.

1010 Wine Bar carries a record-breaking selection of Black-owned wine brands that are global. The Inglewood wine and food eatery has a wine club membership that is $75 for three months, which includes a free tasting and two bottles of Black-owned wine. You even get 10% off their local “Inglewine” merchandise.

Leslie and LeAnn’s wine bar is a rentable space for private events that want to take advantage of their curated wine selection and fully-stocked gourmet kitchen.

The expertise of a veteran wedding planner will surely aid you in materializing your dream vision for a big upcoming celebration. The 1010 Wine and Events community bar is reshaping wine culture in Inglewood by implementing their new business, and they are looking forward to serving more Black patrons.

