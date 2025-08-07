On Aug. 1, Netflix dropped “My Oxford Year“, a romantic drama that follows bright-eyed American scholar Anna De La Vega, who heads to England on a Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford University. At first, Anna is laser-focused on her long-term political goals – until she meets the mysterious and charming Jamie Davenport. A whirlwind romance unfolds amid the backdrop of England’s most historic university. But when Ella discovers Jamie is hiding a heartbreaking secret, she’s forced to reevaluate everything she thought she wanted.

The film is based on Julia Whelan’s bestselling novel and is a cozy, emotional rollercoaster set against centuries-old architecture, dreamy college courtyards and timeless cobblestone streets. A mix of modern-day ambition and old-world romance, “My Oxford Year” filming locations tap into the kind of love story that could only take place in a setting like Oxford.

Which College Is ‘My Oxford Year’ Filmed At?

If you were swept away by Anna and Jamie’s chemistry and the breathtaking beauty of their surroundings, good news: you can step into their world. “My Oxford Year” filming locations are not only real, but also open to the public. You can create your own romantic getaway exploring the ivy-covered walls of Magdalen College and the iconic Radcliffe Camera.

The rich cultural scene (think poetry readings, jazz clubs and museum strolls) blends perfectly with the cinematic charm of the university’s gothic spires and winding alleyways. This guide is your ticket to turning your obsession into an unforgettable UK vacation. From where to stay and eat to how to get around, here’s how to see the real “My Oxford Year” filming locations.

Plan Your Trip To England’s Most Historic University

(Lina Kivaka/Pexels)

Key Scenes: Many memorable moments in the movie were filmed in iconic spots. The dreamy scene where Anna and Jamie drunkenly eat kababs was shot at Radcliffe Square. Their first kiss takes place under the shadow of the Bridge of Sighs, a location that perfectly captures the timeless magic of young love. Academic debates in the movie were filmed inside Magdalen College’s wood-paneled lecture rooms. Their emotional goodbye unfolds outside Christ Church College’s cathedral gardens. Windsor’s Old Court Artspace also sets the stage for a reflective scene, adding royal weight to the film’s emotional depth. Each “My Oxford Year” filming location enhances the movie’s emotional beats, and seeing them in real life makes the story feel even more personal.

Best Time to Visit: Oxford is beautiful year-round, but your ideal time depends on your travel goals. Spring (April to June) offers blooming gardens and fewer crowds, making it perfect for quiet strolls and snapping photos. Summer (July to early September) brings longer days and open college grounds, ideal for punting along the river and enjoying outdoor cafes. Autumn paints the town in gold and red hues, which adds a layer of cinematic charm to your trip. If you prefer cozy vibes, visit in winter for mulled wine, historic pubs and twinkling lights. Each season lets you experience “My Oxford Year” filming locations in a different light, from sunlit courtyards to frosty alleyways.

Transportation Options: Oxford is about an hour from London and easy to reach by train or rental car. If you’re flying into Heathrow, take the Heathrow Express to Paddington Station and hop on a direct train to Oxford. Once in town, walking is the best way to explore the colleges and historic squares. Want flexibility? Consider renting a car, especially if you plan to visit Windsor or other countryside spots. Ubers and local taxis are available but can be pricier. Buses also connect Oxford with surrounding areas. To see all the “My Oxford Year” filming locations, consider using a combo of walking and public transport for a relaxed pace with scenic views.

As People reports, Several historic colleges within Oxford University served as prime “My Oxford Year” filming locations. Magdalen College is central to Anna’s academic journey. With its riverside walks and medieval architecture, it’s no wonder the filmmakers chose this setting for key campus moments. St Hugh’s College provides a more intimate academic environment, showcasing Oxford’s quieter corners. The film also uses Christ Church College’s stunning courtyard and grand staircases – made famous by the “Harry Potter” films – to reflect the grandeur of Anna’s new world.

Hertford College features the beloved Bridge of Sighs, perfect for romantic strolls and quiet moments of reflection. Just beyond Oxford, Windsor, England, adds royal elegance to the film with sweeping views and regal backdrops. Radcliffe Square ties many of these locations together, with the Radcliffe Camera at its heart – a cinematic showstopper that appears in several scenes.

Whether you’re a fan of heartfelt romance or just love the beauty of historic England, exploring the “My Oxford Year” filming locations makes for an unforgettable trip. Walk in Anna’s footsteps, fall in love with Oxford’s magic and create your own story in one of the world’s most romantic cities.

Things to Do: In Oxford, romantic energy is everywhere. Visit the Bodleian Library for historic vibes and stunning architecture. Take a walk through the University Parks or have a picnic at Christ Church Meadow. Rent a punt and float down the River Cherwell like Anna and Jamie. Explore the Ashmolean Museum of Art and Archaeology or catch a live performance at the Oxford Playhouse. Head to Windsor for a guided tour of Windsor Castle, then relax in the Great Park with views that rival any film scene. Whether you’re a history buff, book lover or hopeless romantic, “My Oxford Year” filming locations offer endless inspiration.

Where to Eat: Start your morning at Vaults & Garden Café, located right in Radcliffe Square. It serves fresh local dishes in a converted church crypt. Try The Eagle and Child pub, where J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis once hung out. For date night, book a table at Quod Restaurant & Bar. It’s a stylish spot with modern British cuisine and views of the High Street. Many of these dining spots are close to “My Oxford Year” filming locations, making it easy to dine where the film was made.

Where to Stay: To feel like you’re living in the movie, stay at The Randolph Hotel. Located near Radcliffe Square, it blends luxury with historic charm. For a cozier option, try The Old Bank Hotel, which offers modern rooms right in the heart of Oxford’s historic center. Looking for something a little different? Book a room at Vanbrugh House Hotel – a boutique hotel just steps from some of the best “My Oxford Year” filming locations. In Windsor, Macdonald Windsor Hotel offers royal vibes and is just a short walk from the castle. Wherever you stay, romance and history are just outside your door.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was “My Oxford Year” filmed?

The movie was filmed in late 2023 and early 2024, with many scenes captured during Oxford’s fall term to match the book’s atmosphere.

Is “My Oxford Year” a true story?

No, the film is fictional. It’s based on Julia Whelan’s novel, which is inspired by the author’s real-life experience as a student at Oxford.