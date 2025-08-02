Gamers, film fans and aficionados of all things pop culture will surely recognize the “Uncharted” franchise, which kicked off back in 2007 with the release of the hit PlayStation 3 game “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune.” In the years since, the game has spawned a litany of sequels, a few remastered editions and even a blockbuster film, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. While the 2022 film failed to reach critical acclaim, it did bring in tons of financial success, making its mark as the fourth highest-grossing video game movie of all time, as of this writing. Now that “Uncharted” has landed on streaming services across the globe, the film seems to have definitively found its audience, repeatedly appearing in top 10 lists for streamers such as Amazon Prime Video. Much like the original games, “Uncharted” follows Nathan Drake as he jet-sets across the world in search of treasure and glory.

If you’ve seen the “Uncharted” movie, you know that the narrative is unpacked over the course of several big adventures, which take Nathan and his surly mentor Victor Sullivan across the globe. Luckily for you, you won’t need to pick up a firearm and blast your way through a crowd of bloodthirsty mercenaries in order to follow in their footsteps. Those interested in visiting the production sites of “Uncharted” should be sure to read ahead, as we unpack the key locations where the movie was shot. While we’re at it, we’ll also throw in a few recommendations for hotels, restaurants and must-see tourist attractions to round out your itinerary with a few priceless memories.

Explore Barcelona Like A True Adventurer

Key Scenes: Though the narrative of “Uncharted” sees Nathan and Sully jet-setting across the whole world, a majority of the film was captured in Barcelona, Spain. Famed tourist sites such as the National Art Museum of Catalonia and the Santa Maria del Pi can be seen in the background of the many gunfights, street chases and treasure-hunting romps shown throughout the film. Parts of the movie take place right in Barcelona, allowing the city to represent itself with little adjustment. Other scenes were shot in and around the city, with backgrounds and CGI used to disguise the City of Counts as a variety of exotic locations.

Best Time to Visit: Though Barcelona offers stunning views all year long, first-time visitors are always encouraged to visit during the shoulder seasons of spring and fall. May and October have been highlighted as the best times to book your trip, as these periods of time offer mild weather, sparse crowds and plenty of outdoor activities to ingratiate yourself within the fast-moving culture of Spain.

Transportation Options: Like many of the major cities of Europe, Barcelona offers a highly comprehensive public transportation grid. The metro train is largely considered to be the best way to traverse the city, while buses, trams and taxis serve as top-shelf alternatives. If you’re looking to really go off the beaten path like Nathan Drake, you could always charter a driver for your vacation, or rent a car of your own. Still, this likely won’t be necessary thanks to the litany of methods that Barcelona natives use to traverse the city every day.

Since the “Uncharted” film failed to generate a major cultural phenomenon upon release, it might be difficult to locate a production tour within Barcelona. Still, super-fans of the movie are more than welcome to explore filming locations for the project on their own self-guided experience. Barcelona is packed with exciting opportunities around every corner, leaving you with plenty of action as you uncover ancient architecture, open air markets and many of the other gorgeous sights highlighted by the film. Gothic castles dot the city’s skyline alongside modern reconstruction and fresh, new architecture, bringing a sense of ancient history to each tour, excursion and restaurant meal.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in “Uncharted” filming locations, you’ll surely find that Barcelona is loaded with an array of activities for visitors of all stripes. Treasure hunting aside, some of the city’s finest tourist sites include Sagrada Familia, Basílica de Santa Maria del Mar and Casa Milà, AKA La Pedrera. Other highlights of the surrounding area would see you taking an authentic Spanish cooking class, a guided tour of Girona, or a trip through the surrealist art located in the Salvador Dali Museum. Any way you slice it, Barcelona is a perfect place to book your next solo trip, group adventure or family vacation.

Where to Eat: As a thriving cultural hub, Barcelona offers many delightful eateries for residents and visitors alike to explore. Those looking to treat themselves need not look any further from the hip and happening downtown area, where restaurants and bars are readily available for walk-ins. If you’re looking for a truly elevated experience, be sure to score a reservation at one of our local factories, such as Micu Maku, Ali Ocakbaşı or La Parrillada Grill Steak House. Even if you struggle to land a seat at any of these fine eateries, you should have no trouble uncovering a delightful culinary experience as you walk in the very same footsteps as Nathan Drake and his coterie of gun-toting antagonists.

Where to Stay: Since Barcelona is such a highly sought-after destination, it may come as a surprise to learn that hotels in the area are relatively inexpensive. Tons of chain hotels can be found within the heart of the city, with excellent views of the City of Counts, and enough amenities to stay in style. If you’re really gunning for the heights of luxury, you can always book a stay at a high-end resort such as Antiga Casa Buenavista, Serras Barcelona or the Hotel Astoria. Needless to say, you won’t be spending much of your time cooped up inside the hotel during your stay anyway, so don’t be afraid to save your cash on this front and utilize it for more pressing excursions.

What Mysterious Treasures Await In Berlin, Germany?

(Stephan Widua/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The old world construction and architecture of Berlin helped to establish an instantly recognizable backdrop, where Nathan and Sully continued their adventures across Europe and beyond.

Best Time To Visit: Unlike Barcelona, Berlin is known to be a bit colder and grayer during the fall and winter months. For that reason, most locals advise visitors to book their trip for the summer months of June through August. This period of the year provides more sunlight and heat, allowing outdoor events to thrive.

Transportation Options: Berlin touts an extremely comprehensive public transit system, with high-speed rails both above and below ground. The underground railway is commonly referred to as the U-Bahn, while the above-ground rail is called the S-Bahn. Standard buses, trams and taxis are also commonly available, providing extensive coverage to Berlin and its surrounding cities. Again, this won’t allow you to explore the farthest reaches of Germany like Drake and Company, but it will bring you to most of the standard tourist spots.

Though much of “Uncharted” was captured in Barcelona, a number of scenes were also shot in Berlin, Germany. Most of the indoor scenes in the film were shot on soundstages at the historic Babelsberg Studio in Potsdam, which previously served as the production home of films like “The Pianist,” “Bridge Of Spies,” “Grant Budapest Hotel” and “Inglourious Basterds.” Berlin was more than just a home to a soundstage, however, as scenes were also shot on location in and around Berlin’s thriving downtown, and the Deutsche Telekom Hauptstadtrepräsentanz.

Things to Do: Those who visit Bear City will find that the German capital offers many excursions and tourist sites for travelers of all backgrounds. Due to the nation’s history, however, you’ll find that many of the historical tours in Berlin are quite dour. Holocaust museums, concentration camp tours and thoughtful rumination on the horrors of World War 2 are extremely common in the region, offering history buffs a truly unique experience. Of course, the average “Uncharted” fan might be more interested in something a bit more lighthearted, such as the Berlin Zoo or the Friedrichstadt-Palast theater stage, where international acts tour their material live. Any way you slice it, Berlin is a beautiful city rich with culture and history.

Where to Eat: Much like Barcelona, Berlin offers access to some of the finest flavor combinations in all of Europe. A few local highlights include eateries such as Maison Umami, Quy Nguyen Vegan Living, and the Michelin star-rated Cookies Cream. Even if you miss the chance to try one of these highly sought-after spots, you’ll have no trouble locating any number of delightful restaurants, pubs or food carts scattered throughout the entire downtown Berlin area.

Where to Stay: Berlin is awash with chain hotels, making it extremely easy to arrange a low-cost stay, so long as you book your trip with some advanced notice. If money isn’t an object for you, you could also consider booking at one of the more high-end hotels within the city, such as the KPM Hotel & Residences, Hotel Art Nouveau or The Mandala Hotel.

Frequently Asked Questions

What islands are in the “Uncharted” movie?

While a vast majority of “Uncharted” was shot on location in Barcelona and Berlin, the production also shot added coverage in a wide array of foreign islands. Indonesia served as a stand-in for most of the islands referenced by name in the film, with a series of establishing shots, crane footage and drone sequences captured. Many Spanish islands were also used as a reference for the film, as well as Belize and Madagascar.

Is “Uncharted” based on a real story?

Though the larger-than-life story told in the “Uncharted” film may seem like a love letter to real-life treasure hunters, the narrative is entirely fictional. The story closely adapts the narrative of the PlayStation video games, which were crafted entirely by the writing staff of Naughty Dog LLC.

How old is Nathan Drake in “Uncharted”?

Nathan Drake’s age and backstory have shifted several times throughout the canon of the “Uncharted” game series. This made things even more complicated when the perpetually baby-faced Tom Holland was cast to bring the acrobatic treasure hunter to life on the big screen. In the narrative of the 2022 “Uncharted” film, Nathan Drake’s exact age is never specified. Still, thanks to a few context clues, fans have collectively surmised that the character is meant to be in his early to mid-twenties.