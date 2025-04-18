“The Last of Us” is a dystopian show that has become wildly popular since its 2023 release. Season one is set in the future after a fungus-induced pandemic wipes out much of the world’s population. With impacted humans turning into zombie-esque cannibalistic monsters, the plot definitely gets intense quickly. The drama follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) about 20 years after the pandemic hit. He is tasked with transporting a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the oppressive quarantine zone to the Firefly resistance camp. She may be the last hope of humanity for developing a cure.

This intense post-apocalyptic drama likely has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. In the show, the sprawling landscape that Joel and Ellie travel through is always changing. So, they have to be on high alert as they travel. And some viewers may have even recognized certain buildings in season one. With season two just beginning, viewers may be wondering, where are “The Last of Us” filming locations? Here’s what we know about the main destinations featured in the show thus far.

Calgary, Alberta

(John Sur/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: “The Last of Us” featured this filming location many times throughout both season one and season two. Calgary served as the primary backdrop for many city scenes as Ellie and Joel traveled together.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit is between June and August. These months are when visitors can expect the nicest weather. It is important to note that this is the peak season since it is warm (and Stampede season!), so there may be more tourists.

Transportation Options: Calgary has good public transportation options, so a car is not needed. The bus is the most common way to get around, but the C-Train is also reliable.

Calgary is the primary filming location used for “The Last of Us.” Even in scenes where the show’s characters traveled to cities like Boston and Kansas City, YYC was at the heart of it all. The city’s downtown area was used, but it may be harder to recognize in some parts of the show since the apocalyptic conditions on-screen call for mayhem. From flipped over cars to widespread decay, Calgary looks much different in “The Last of Us” than in real life. Still, the local zoo is visible during a particularly emotional scene in the finale, if you’re paying close attention.

Things to Do: Visiting the The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo and Prince’s Island Park grants fans the chance to spot locations that were featured in the show.

Where to Eat: Ten Foot Henry and Saltlik are two central eateries to try while visiting.

Where to Stay: The Hilton Garden Inn Calgary Downtown and Hotel Clique Calgary are two highly-rated accommodations nearby.

Edmonton, Alberta

(Darby P./Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Downtown Edmonton is featured in season one, episode two of the show. During production, various parts of Alberta’s capital were transformed into a striking and haunting landscape.

Best Time to Visit: The most ideal time to visit Edmonton is during the summer months. June and August almost guarantee warm weather and sunny skies for outdoor activities (without fear of zombies).

Transportation Options: One of the most popular and reliable ways to get around is the Edmonton Transit System (ETS), which provides community buses and light-rail services.

The 4th Street Promenade of Edmonton was heavily featured in “The Last Of Us.” The downtown scenes including this area featured 100A, 104 and 108 street, which were transformed to fit the show’s grim narrative. In real life though, Downtown Edmonton is lined with chic shops and nice restaurants; the area has a historic charm, so visitors can explore the streets on foot to take it all in. Edmonton’s Old Warehouse District is a particularly great spot to go if you want to capture the essence of “The Last of Us.”

Things to Do: The West Edmonton Mall and Royal Alberta Museum are historically and culturally significant sites to visit.

Where to Eat: Sabor Restaurant and Rockin’ Robyn’s are two central places to get a bite after a day of exploring the city.

Where to Stay: Sawridge Inn and Conference Centre Edmonton South and Best Western Plus South Edmonton Inn & Suites are two popular accommodations that won’t break the bank.

Canmore, Alberta

(Silvy Trivedi/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Canmore was a major filming location that stood in for Jackson, Wyoming in “The Last of Us.” For Ellie and Joel, this stunning spot was a shockingly well-off post-apocalyptic community they had never seen before.

Best Time to Visit: If warm weather and outdoor activities are your thing, the best time to visit Canmore is during July and August. For others who are prioritizing lower prices and fewer crowds, April to June is best.

Transportation Options: In Canmore, tourists are encouraged to walk and explore the area. Otherwise, cycling, taking charter buses and taxi services are the most common.

Canmore has a lush and breathtaking landscape. Out of many “The Last of Us” filming locations, it is one of the most nature-centered, and certainly not a busy city center like Calgary or Edmonton. Instead, the small mountain town helped to depict the character’s journey through rugged terrain. In episode six of season one, the main characters finally find civilization in “Wyoming.” If travelers really want to have a trip inspired by the show, it may be best to visit during winter, when Ellie and Joel made their trek. Between November and March, travelers can enjoy the mountainous towns and historic sites or even ski.

Things to Do: Canmore has incredible natural beauty. Banff National Park and Lake Louise are both short drives away, making amazing photo ops.

Where to Eat: Crazyweed Kitchen and Communitea Cafe are two places where tourists can eat during their visit to the area.

Where to Stay: For rustic vibes, the Georgetown Inn & Pub and Solara Resort by Bellstar Hotels are ideal options.

Okotoks, Alberta

(Glenn De La Fuente/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Episode eight of season one features Okotoks the most as Ellie and Joel are fighting for survival. In one of her most vulnerable moments, Ellie is forced to explore the area’s neighborhoods on her own as Joel recovers.

Best Time to Visit: The fall and spring are the best times to visit Okotoks. May and September in particular are great times to enjoy the flourishing weather and capture good photos.

Transportation Options: The area’s best transportation options are regional transit or ride-share platforms. Okotoks is more of a suburbia, so there is limited public transportation.

The Suntree Heights neighborhood, located in Okotoks, is one of the “The Last Of Us” filming locations. The area is specifically for mature community members, so it is very family-friendly, though tourists should be mindful and respectful of locals during their visit. It might be enjoyable to take a leisurely stroll through the neighborhood and spot any houses from the show. Otherwise, travelers can check out local attractions. Okotoks is popular for its rugged landscapes and serene atmosphere. So, in comparison to other filming locations, this one is much more relaxed, but still boasts plenty to do, see and eat.

Things to Do: Fish Creek Provincial Park is nearby and great for outdoor exploring or enjoying a picnic with loved ones (like Bill and Frank in season one, episode four). If you’re craving more excitement than what Okotoks has to offer, head into Calgary for some big city fun!

Where to Eat: Heartland Cafe & Restaurant and The Canadian Brewhouse (Okotoks) have tasty local cuisine.

Where to Stay: Lakeview Inns & Suites – Okotoks and Royal Duke Hotel are great accommodation options in the area.