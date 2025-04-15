“The Handmaid’s Tale” has been airing since 2017, offering a glimpse into a dystopian nightmare of North American life. The Hulu original series, which adapts the classic 1985 novel of the same name, sees a young woman named June (AKA Offred) navigating the dangers of a post-apocalyptic world in which women are treated as second class citizens, and forced to live as servants and breeding vessels for a religious cult of violent and creepy men. If you’ve been a fan of the series from the very beginning, you may have some questions about the area of Gilead, and the newer locale of New Bethlehem, which takes center stage in season six. Though New Bethlehem is intended to be a liberal haven in the Northwestern Pennsylvania region, “The Handmaid’s Tale” shoots almost entirely in and around Toronto, Ontario.

While the events of “The Handmaid’s Tale” likely don’t make for an idyllic getaway, some fans may be interested in checking out some of the stunning scenery showcased by the series up close and in person. If this is the case for you, you should be sure to read ahead, and plan your itinerary with the following list of production locations, tourist sites and hotel recommendations. Before long, you could be flexing your freedom with a photo op in the very same spaces as Offred and her alliance of underground rebels.

Toronto, Ontario Doubles As New Bethlehem

Key Scenes: While it may sound bizarre at first to consider Toronto as a shooting location for New Bethlehem, it actually makes perfect sense. The Canadian city offers excellent tax credits to film and television productions, and often serves as a stand-in for major American cities. Other projects that used Toronto as a backdrop for their productions include “Hairspray,” “Robocop,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Reacher,” and many more. In the case of “The Handmaid’s Tale” specifically, Toronto is used to mimic Boston, Pennsylvania, and even neighboring portions of Southeast Canada. While filming wasn’t constrained entirely to the city of Toronto, the 6ix does serve as home base for the Hulu original show. Other units have shot in locales including Mississauga, Brantford, Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville and Washington D.C. (especially for establishing shots).

Best Time to Visit: Those interested in checking out Toronto for themselves may find that the best time to visit is the late spring. During the months of April, May and June, weather tends to be mild, crowds aren’t too overbearing, and the city is brimming with outdoor activity such as festivals and fairs. The city offers beautiful sightseeing year round, but it’s known to be quite frigid in the winter time, and a bit crowded during the tourist-heavy summer.

Transportation Options: Travelers who intend to take in the sights and sounds of downtown Toronto will be happy to know that the city offers a robust public transit grid, which includes access to buses, trains, taxis and plentiful rideshare users on Uber and Lyft. If you’re looking to make all the stops along “The Handmaid’s Tale” production route you may want to consider renting a car, as many of the areas stretch far from the actual city. Either way, Toronto and the surrounding Ontario area are known to be highly accessible, and offer plenty of ease of access for most basic travel needs.

For now, there doesn’t appear to be an official “Handmaid’s Tale” production tour available in Toronto, though that could change quite soon now that the show is wrapping up. Having said that, you’re more than welcome to explore on your own self-guided experience. The series is one of many to shoot in the area, so you may quickly find that you recognize something from your favorite Hollywood projects on each street corner. Once you arrive in Toronto, be sure to get settled into your hotel and then head out for a tour of the city. Tours are offered via guided walking trips, buses, and even harbor cruises, making it extremely easy to get your bearings. Once you’ve got the city mapped out, you should be free to explore all the sights, sounds and meals that Toronto has to offer.

Things to Do: Depending on what you’re into, there are a wide array of activities to be found all across Toronto. Those looking to escape from the big city and head to a more scenic destination can take a day trip to Niagara Falls by heading just an hour South of the 6ix. From there, you can embark upon camping excursions, canoe trips, and top-of-the-line fishing or head back to the thriving downtown area in time to hit a few bars and clubs. Other highlights of Toronto include Ripley’s Aquarium and the Rogers Centre baseball diamond, as well as the Steam Whistle Brewery and the Hockey Hall of Fame. Luckily, the city bears little resemblance to the oppressive and miserable regime that June suffers through in the narrative of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” so you’re free to explore as you please.

Where to Eat: Since Toronto is such as melting pot of different cultures and identities, you can find a wide variety of flavors and culinary experiences throughout the area. Those looking to try something trendy and Instagram-worthy may want to consider booking a reservation at Black + Blue, Harriet’s Rooftop or the Michelin star-rated Madrina Bar Y Tapas. If you find any trouble landing a seat at any of these excellent establishments, you can always fall back on any number of mom and pop shops, street food carts or chains within the city. American tourists will especially want to try some authentic Canadian poutine while in town, or even stop at a corner store bakery to pick up some Nanaimo bars.

Where to Stay: One of the best parts about a vacation to Toronto is the relatively inexpensive rate of hotels within the city. Those looking to save a few dollars on rooming accommodations will find that there are plenty of chain hotels offering competitive pricing, including the Radisson, Delta and Hyatt. If money isn’t an object for you, you can always elevate your stay with a reservation at Victoria’s Mansion Guest House, the Omni King Edward Hotel or the Toronto InterContinental. At the end of the day, no matter what you choose, you’ll surely be entering and exiting the city in more comfort than June and her cohorts. If venturing through Toronto does present you with any shades of the Hulu original series, be sure to count your blessings and remember that things could always get worse.