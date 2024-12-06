If you’re a fan of all things science fiction, you may already be acquainted with the newly-released Netflix original, Tomorrow and I. The mini-series, which released all four of its initial episodes on Dec. 4, offers a dystopian look into several different sci-fi developments in future Thailand. Many fans have colloquially referred to Tomorrow and I as a Thai take on Black Mirror, due to the show’s anthology structure, dark cyberpunk palette and exploration of humanity’s relationship to tech. While droves of viewers have flocked to the show for its intense themes and well-crafted visuals, others have latched on to the unique scenery and architecture of Bangkok, as displayed in bold futuristic fashion. As you may have guessed, Tomorrow and I was filmed on location with a deliberate focus on the region’s rich history and culture.

As it turns out, Bangkok is a beautiful destination, even when the streets are draped with human clones, sex worker robots and enough neon lights to make your average iPad baby say, “Cool it.” If you’re one of the many new fans of Tomorrow and I feeling inspired to make the pilgrimage to the Big Mango, we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive guide to the best restaurants, tours and hotel stays. Be sure to read ahead before locking in your trip, as we’ve got the low-down on some of Thailand’s must-see features for new and returning visitors!

Netflix Reimagines Beautiful Bangkok in ‘Tomorrow and I’

Key Scenes: Numerous indoor and outdoor shots are used to convey the beauty of a futuristic Bangkok. Though the stunning locale is drenched in cyberpunk aesthetics, stunning views cut through the noise and present the city as an idyllic space, even when it’s being smothered in apocalyptic rains.

Best Time To Visit: Though the real-life rain doesn’t tend to flood the city with neck-high waters in real life, Bangkok is known to experience excessive weather patterns throughout much of the year. As a result, the cool, dry season of November through February is largely considered the best time to visit. This period sees a massive influx of tourism to the nation, so proceed carefully if you don’t enjoy long lines or crowded shopping.

Transportation Options: Bangkok boasts an exceptionally reliable public transportation grid, which allows visitors and locals alike to traverse the city in style. Electric motorbikes are a common option for those in search of low-priced rentals, and the Skytrain is a must-see quality-of-life feature for the area. If you’re looking to really venture off the beaten path, you can also hire a taxi, Uber or other ride service, though you may not find it necessary as much of Thailand’s largest city is designed with tourism in mind.

Like many futuristic shows, Tomorrow and I goes to great lengths to disguise its location as a tepid dystopia, mostly through the use of neon lights, computerized screens and other flashy aesthetics. While other shows dress their cities up to display a miserable, run-down future, Tomorrow And I manages to pay homage to the rich culture of Bangkok while also offering a cautionary tale to those seeking to push tech and humanity to their respective limits. Since the show is so fresh, there are no guided production tours available at this time, though fans are certainly encouraged to embark upon their own self-guided experience through the streets of Bangkok.

No matter how you choose to spend your time in Thailand’s capital city, you’ll surely make note of the ornate architecture, vibrant cultural marketplaces and network of boat-filled canals that line the historic Chao Phraya River. First-time visitors are always encouraged to explore local temples to learn more about Thailand’s history and culture while returning visitors might wish to branch out with day trips outside of the city. The Khao Yai National Park is a local favorite for nature lovers, while tours of the Lopburi Monkey Temple put you face-to-face with the local wildlife. Those looking to stay in the city can explore exciting excursions such as the Bangkok Midnight Food Tuk Tuk Tour and the Railway Floating Markets. With any luck, you’ll be able to enjoy the fruits of Bangkok’s riches without succumbing to the dangers of robot attacks and AI brainwashing like in Tomorrow and I.

Things To Do: As stated, Thailand is packed with exciting excursions for visitors of all stripes. Whether you’re a solo traveler, a part of a large group or visiting with your entire family, you’ll surely find a plethora of activities to round out your itinerary. Those looking to take in the sights of the city should be sure to venture through Lumpini Park, where vendors sell local goods, street food and a variety of souvenirs. Other shopaholics can stop by historic sites like the MBK Center and the Chatuchak Weekend Market for a massive variety of food, fun and culture. If you’re really looking for an interactive experience, be sure to check out Art in Paradise Pattaya, where visitors can place themselves alongside the exhibits for stunning 3D photo opportunities. Boat tours, railway adventures and bike rentals are available all over Bangkok, allowing you to see the city in style.

Where To Eat: As stated, Bangkok offers some of the best street food in the entire Eastern seaboard. While these quick bites are ideal to get you through the day, there are also upscale eateries perfect for a sit-down meal. The Blue Sky Rooftop Bar and Blue Elephant Cooking School & Restaurant are trendy local favorites, while the Michelin star-rated Rongros Bangkok offers a truly once-in-a-lifetime dining experience. Those struggling to score a reservation, or simply not looking to overspend on meals, can also find a ton of delicious options that offer more bang for your buck. Nai Ek Roll Noodles, Pad Thai Thipsamai, and Tossakan Thai Curry House are three low-cost options that deliver tremendous local flavors and expansive menu options.

Where To Stay: One of the greatest perks of visiting Thailand is the extremely inexpensive hotel cost, which pales in comparison to many other big cities across Southeast Asia and beyond. If you’re careful when bargain hunting, you can easily find hotels offering excellent rooms for under $100 USD per night. Some of the most highly recommended hotels in Bangkok include the Akara Hotel, Hotel Clover Asoke and Banyan Tree Bangkok, though there are dozens of upscale rooms to rent all across the city. If you don’t mind chipping in for an even more luxurious stay, there are also various Airbnb rentals available all across Bangkok, perfect for sharing with a few friends.