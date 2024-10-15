Hurricane Milton, a powerful Category 3 storm, has left a path of devastation across Florida. The storm caused widespread damage, triggering numerous tornadoes and claiming at least 16 lives. As the state begins to assess the aftermath, millions remain powerless, and communities grapple with the storm’s impacts.

Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, a barrier island next to Sarasota, at 8:30 p.m. on October 9. With wind speeds reaching up to 124 mph (200 km/h), the hurricane brought intense rainfall and storm surge, spawning a record number of tornadoes across the state.

Hurricane Milton’s Rising Death Toll And Damage

The death toll from Hurricane Milton continues to climb, with at least 14 fatalities confirmed across the state, per NBC News. In St. Lucie County on Florida’s Atlantic coast, a series of tornadoes claimed at least five lives in the Spanish Lakes Country Club community. As of Thursday morning, more than 3.3 million energy customers in Florida were without electricity.

The storm’s powerful winds caused significant damage to infrastructure, including the iconic Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, home to the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team. The fierce winds tore the stadium’s dome, which typically shines bright orange after home game victories.

One of the most striking aspects of Hurricane Milton has been the unprecedented number of tornadoes it spawned. The National Weather Service confirmed at least 19 tornado touchdowns across the state, with some areas experiencing multiple twisters. These tornadoes have compounded the destruction caused by the hurricane’s winds and storm surge, leaving many communities in ruins.

Flooding Concerns And Ongoing Threats

While the immediate threat of Hurricane Milton has passed for many areas, the danger is far from over. According to BBC News, Governor DeSantis has warned that flooding remains a significant concern in the coming days. Rivers and streams swollen by the heavy rainfall could continue to rise, potentially inundating more areas and complicating recovery efforts.