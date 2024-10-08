Hurricane Milton is intensifying to a catastrophic Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, Florida residents face a dire situation with mandatory evacuation orders issued across multiple counties. The storm has rapidly gained strength. It is poised to land on Florida’s Gulf Coast by Wednesday evening, prompting officials to take swift action to ensure public safety.

Surpassing all expectations, Hurricane Milton’s wind speeds reached a staggering 155 mph as of Monday morning. The National Hurricane Center warns that Milton could become one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the United States in recent history. As the storm strengthens, meteorologists predict it will reach its peak intensity on Tuesday morning.

Hurricane Milton Evacuation Zones

Local authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for several coastal and low-lying regions in response to the imminent threat. Hillsborough County has mandated evacuations for Zones A and B. The county has also warned all mobile homes and manufactured housing to leave, with a deadline of 7 A.M. Wednesday for residents to reach safe locations.

Similarly, Sarasota County has called for evacuations in levels A and B, which include barrier islands, and urged those in level C to prepare for potential evacuation if the storm intensifies further. The coastal city of Anna Maria, south of Tampa, has implemented a mandatory evacuation order beginning at midday. Meanwhile, Pinellas County has initiated mandatory evacuations for long-term care facilities.

Preparing For The Worst

With Hurricane Milton approaching, residents in evacuation zones are urged to heed the warnings of local officials and leave immediately. Those who choose to stay behind are at grave risk as emergency services may be unable to reach them once the storm hits.

For those evacuating, it’s crucial to have an emergency kit prepared. Include essential items such as non-perishable food, water, medications, important documents, and battery-powered devices. Residents should also secure their homes and belongings as much as possible before departing.

The approach of Hurricane Milton comes on the heels of the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, which recently battered the Florida coast. The back-to-back nature of these storms has put additional strain on emergency resources and heightened the urgency for residents to take immediate action.

In response to the crisis, numerous shelters have opened across affected counties to accommodate evacuees. The Florida Division of Emergency Management has established a hotline (800-729-3413) for those needing evacuation assistance.