There’s something powerful about watching a golf ball arc across a Caribbean sky as the ocean hums nearby and smooth jazz weaves through the breeze. The swing matters, but so does who’s holding the club, who’s in the gallery, and who’s shaping the culture around it. The Barbados Jazz Excursion & Golf Weekend, returning October 10–13, 2025, brings together golf, music, and luxury in a way that feels fresh, rooted, and globally relevant.

Founded by Barbadian-born jazz saxophonist Elan Trotman, this annual Columbus Day weekend event combines high-end travel and cultural connection with the rhythms of live jazz and the grounding pace of golf. Hosted at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort, it delivers a refined, sun-soaked experience on the shores of the Atlantic. Here, every detail, from the music lineup to the golf pairings, feels intentional.

Golf, Jazz, And Culture Intersect In Barbados

The retreat reimagines the traditional golf trip. Mornings begin with tee times on championship-level courses surrounded by stunning sea views and Caribbean breezes. Evenings wind down with intimate jazz concerts featuring world-class talent, such as Javier Colon and Ragan Whiteside. In between, there are curated dinners, wellness offerings, and easy conversation among travelers who value culture and leisure in equal measure.

This is a space where the presence of Black travelers, players, and creatives feels organic and central. Trotman’s vision was to create a space that celebrates community through shared passions, like golf, jazz, wellness, and cultural celebrations, with Barbados serving as both the backdrop and the heartbeat of the experience.

Ladies Who Golf, Travel, And Take Up Space

The same spirit of community and lifestyle-forward leisure is thriving through Ladies Who Golf. This lifestyle golf community was founded by Keyeriah Miles to help women who are new to the game learn in a welcoming, stylish, and empowering environment. What began as a resource for Black women navigating an unfamiliar sport has grown into a travel-forward community that connects women through golf, leisure, and shared experience.

The platform hosts beginner-friendly clinics, golf getaways, brand collaborations, and content that make the game feel approachable and inclusive. Ladies Who Golf now includes members from across the United States and beyond, all seeking more than just a scorecard. The retreats often include resort stays, wellness moments, and curated experiences that blend style, play, and connection.

This kind of intentional, joy-centered approach mirrors what’s happening in Barbados during the Jazz Excursion & Golf Weekend. Both communities demonstrate how golf can be an integral part of a broader lifestyle, one that celebrates ease, culture, and living life to the fullest.

Redefining Luxury

Experiences like the Barbados Jazz Excursion & Golf Weekend and communities like Ladies Who Golf reflect a broader movement in luxury travel. Black travelers are shaping spaces that align with their values and aesthetics, creating places that prioritize ease, depth, and cultural relevance. There’s also power in creating spaces that don’t require performance or permission.

These gatherings serve as blueprints for how leisure can evolve when led by individuals who understand the importance of joy, rest, and representation. Golf and jazz may seem like separate worlds, but here they meet in harmony, two art forms built on rhythm, timing, and personal style. Paired with luxury hospitality and island culture, they form a complete experience that’s hard to forget and easy to come back to.