In a heartfelt initiative that spans the 2025 calendar, Barbados is extending an open invitation for its diaspora and visitors to immerse themselves in the island’s culture and communities through the “We Gatherin'” campaign. Kicking off this celebration, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) calls the global Bajan community to reconnect with their roots while sharing the island’s unique heritage with new visitors eager to explore its offerings.

“This call home to Bajans all around the world is a magnificent celebration of our island’s rich and distinctive culture and people, uniting anyone with Barbadian heritage while simultaneously providing the ideal setting for travelers to visit and experience the warm hearts of Barbadians,” says Peter Mayers, BTMI’s Director for the USA. “The island’s beaches, culinary scene, and rich history will be enhanced each month in different communities in fresh new ways, making 2025 the ultimate year to visit.”

The initiative commenced in January and will continue to unfold with thematic celebrations throughout the year. Each month presents a chance to discover what makes Barbados such a diverse Caribbean destination.

A Calendar Of Cultural Celebrations

In May, the spirit of community shines in St. John. Local festivals, bustling markets, and spirited cricket matches bring families and friends together. The Barbados Heritage Festival showcases culinary delights, including the beloved Bajan dish, Puddin’ and Souse, enjoyed at the charming Village Bar, which offers sweeping views of the St. John’s Valley.

June celebrates agricultural roots in St. George. Visitors can engage with the island’s agrarian history through farm tours and market visits. Farm-to-table experiences also connect diners directly with the source of their food.

July features St. Philip’s sugar industry. Dive into the historical significance of sugar production. Activities include tours of the Sugar Cane Museum and tastings at the world-famous Mount Gay Rum Distillery.

August honors the arts in St. Andrew. The creativity of local artists is on display through exhibitions and performances. Festivities peak at the Barbados Music Festival, where various genres echo along the shores.

September turns to cricket in St. James. As the island’s most popular sport comes to life, fans gather for vibrant matches at the iconic Kensington Oval, where community spirit and local pride intertwine.

October embraces the sea in Christ Church. With a focus on beachfront activities, visitors can sample the surf or relax at the renowned Oistins Fish Fry. Here, food, music, and atmosphere come together for unforgettable island nights.

November heralds a celebration of culinary delights in St. Michael. The Barbados Food and Rum Festival invites guests to enjoy tastings and toasts alongside the national Independence Day celebrations, making for lively festivities across the capital.

December offers a time for reunions nationwide. Families are encouraged to gather for festive events, surrendering the winter chill for warm, communal celebrations. Holiday celebrations on the island include the Bridgetown Christmas Parade and Christmas in Queen’s Park.

Discovering The Wonder Of Barbados All Year Long

Beyond its signature events like the Crop Over Festival, each parish will engage locals and visitors through panel discussions, concerts, food and rum pop-ups, and other community activities. We Gatherin’ celebrates the island’s heritage while boosting local economies — an invitation to participate in community growth through shared experiences. Through traditions and new encounters, We Gatherin’ invites the world to remember that Barbados is a place to come home.