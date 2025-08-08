On July 30, Frontier Airlines announced that, in partnership with HTS – Hopper’s B2B division – it’s offering its flyers “Disruption Assistance for Any Reason.”

The new travel add-on is exactly what it sounds like. If a Frontier flyer experiences a travel disruption, they now have more agency to replan. With “Disruption Assistance for Any Reason,” travelers will get “automatic, proactive notifications” regarding rebooking a different flight with any alternate airline, or receiving a 100% refund and selecting another Frontier flight.

The add-on could be helpful in cases of a same-day flight cancellation or a delay of two hours or longer. Frontier noted in a press release that Disruption Assistance for Any Reason was designed to “transform” high-stress travel moments into ones where its flyers are empowered.

Inside Frontier Airlines’ New Disruption Assistance Program

Customers who want to take advantage of the new travel add-on will need to opt in. Disruption Assistance for Any Reason isn’t free. During Frontier’s plane ticket booking process, flyers now have the option to purchase the new add-on, which will be of use if they encounter travel plan interruptions. The service will rebook flight arrangements for you and cover the new cost up to a maximum (per passenger) presented during the initial airfare booking.

The amount travelers pay for the add-on coverage will vary, just like how much of the rebooked flight cost the service will cover. The new add-on isn’t available on Frontier’s app yet, but flyers can purchase it while booking travel on FlyFrontier.com.

“This offering reflects our continued commitment to building The New Frontier – where travelers have more control, greater transparency, and added confidence every step of the way,” said the carrier’s Chief Commercial Officer, Bobby Schroeter. “By providing smarter, faster solutions when plans change, we’re making flying easier and more customer-centric than ever before.”

HTS stands for Hopper Technology Solutions. Ella Alkalay Schriber, Hopper’s senior vice president and general manager of fintech, also commented on Frontier’s latest rollout. She said, “Disruption Assistance for Any Reason helps convert travel uncertainty into loyalty, empowering customers with real-time choices when they matter most.”