A suspected fireworks-caused blaze erupted in Laguna Beach on Monday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke visible for miles and triggering immediate evacuation orders for several residential streets. According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, the Rancho Fire ignited around 2:15 p.m. on July 7 near Rancho Laguna Road and Morningside Drive. It quickly spread uphill through dense brush, threatening nearby homes.

Orange County Fire Authority crews launched an aggressive attack as flames licked the steep hillsides bordering residential areas. The crews positioned firefighters strategically along Summit Drive, at Ensenada Avenue, and at Miramar Street to protect structures. Per Voice of OC, authorities ordered evacuations along La Mirada Street, Katella Street, Summit Drive, and Baja Street. They also issued warnings to residents south of Del Mar in Arch Beach Heights as the blaze spread.

Despite the challenging terrain, firefighters halted the fire’s forward progress by 5:15 p.m., containing it to approximately 3-5 acres. Laguna Beach Mayor Alex Rounaghi indicated in a social media update that fireworks were the suspected cause of the fire, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Emergency Response And Travel Impacts

Multiple road closures impacted travel throughout Laguna Beach during the height of the firefighting efforts. Portions of South Coast Highway, Bluebird Canyon and Summit Drives, as well as Alta Vista and Glenneyre Streets, were temporarily closed to facilitate emergency response.

The city also suspended the Coastal Trolley service from accepting new passengers, only allowing drop-offs at the nearest locations. An evacuation center was quickly established at the Community and Susi Q Center, located at 380 3rd Street, to accommodate displaced residents. Fire Chief Niko King praised the rapid response, noting that “air resources came in a few minutes,” which proved crucial in containing the blaze.

The mild winds aided firefighting efforts, although the steep canyon topography presented challenges as flames surged uphill toward homes. Orange County Fire Authority Captain Sean Doran reported “tremendous progress” shortly after the fire broke out, crediting the air attack with helping slow the flames.

Laguna Beach Fire Relief And Community Response

Several local hotels stepped up to assist evacuees, offering discounted accommodations. The Ranch at Laguna Beach offered a 50% discount, including waived parking and resort fees, to residents with driver’s licenses displaying addresses in evacuation zones. Surf & Sand Resort, Hotel Joaquin, and Laguna Surf Lodge also offered special rates for those displaced by the fire.

By 8 p.m. Monday, authorities had reopened all roadways and lifted all evacuation orders, allowing residents to return home with caution as crews continued working in the area. Hand crews remained active throughout the night, monitoring and mopping up hot spots to prevent any flare-ups.