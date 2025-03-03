As of March 2025, the Carolinas are battling a series of devastating wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres. The fires have forced evacuations and prompted state of emergency declarations. Both states remain on high alert as firefighters work tirelessly to contain the blazes, fueled by unusually dry conditions and gusty winds.

The Associated Press reports that the situation in South Carolina reached a critical point when Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Sunday. Over 175 fires have burned approximately 6.6 square miles (17 square kilometers) across the state. The most concerning blaze ignited in the Carolina Forest area, just west of Myrtle Beach, and rapidly expanded to 1,600 acres, doubling in size overnight. By Sunday evening, the South Carolina Forestry Commission reported that crews had contained 30% of the fire.

North Carolina is also fighting multiple wildfires across its four national forests. The U.S. Forest Service stated that fires in the Croatan, Nantahala, Uwharrie, and Pisgah national forests had consumed nearly 500 acres by Sunday. One of the most significant fires in North Carolina is the 176 Fire (named after U.S. Route 176). It has burned between 400 to 500 acres near the towns of Tryon and Saluda, threatening communities in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Evacuation Zones And Travel Impacts

The wildfires have triggered widespread evacuations and travel restrictions across both states. In South Carolina’s Horry County, several fires forced residents from eight neighborhoods in the Carolina Forest area to evacuate. However, authorities lifted evacuation orders for seven neighborhoods by early Sunday evening, allowing residents to return home.

In North Carolina, Polk County officials ordered evacuations for residents along U.S. Highway 176 between Tryon and Saluda, warning that the fire was spreading rapidly. These towns, with populations of about 1,500 and 1,000, respectively, sit approximately 40 miles south of Asheville.

The fires have severely disrupted travel in affected areas. Law enforcement officers have set up checkpoints to keep non-residents from entering restricted zones in South Carolina. In North Carolina, evacuations have affected travel along U.S. Highway 176 between Tryon and Saluda, forcing travelers to seek alternative routes.

Firefighting Efforts And Resources

Both states have mobilized significant resources to combat the wildfires. Around 410 personnel and at least 128 fire apparatuses have been deployed in South Carolina to fight the Carolina Forest fire. The South Carolina Army National Guard is also in action, using two Blackhawk helicopters to drop 600 gallons of water at a time on the blazes.

The Forest Service has deployed aircraft for water drops and back-burning operations in North Carolina. Officials warn that residents near affected areas should expect heavy smoke as containment efforts continue. Firefighters are constructing new containment lines, reinforcing existing ones, conducting aerial reconnaissance, and using mechanized equipment to manage heavy fuel loads.

What Caused The Wildfires

While the exact causes of the individual fires have not been determined, officials point to several contributing factors. The National Weather Service issued warnings for elevated fire risk across the region, citing critically dry vegetation and low humidity as key factors fueling the blazes. Gusty winds have further complicated containment efforts.

A high-pressure system is fueling the fires to the north, which has locked out rain and created a low-humidity atmosphere. This weather pattern is consistent with the La Niña phenomenon, which is associated with warmer, drier winters in the Carolinas. The region is also amid a drought. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center forecasts moderate drought to persist in much of the Carolinas and severe drought conditions to continue in parts of the North Carolina coast through early spring.