As the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage across Los Angeles County, the toll on human life and property has been immense. Beyond the tragic loss of lives and homes, California’s latest wildfires have also claimed several irreplaceable pieces of Los Angeles history. For the city and its inhabitants, the loss of these landmarks is significant in terms of physicality and cultural and historical importance.

Will Rogers’ Ranch House

One of the most heartbreaking losses is the Will Rogers Ranch House. The Palisades Fire utterly destroyed this 31-room mansion, once home to the beloved actor and humorist Will Rogers. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the ranch had been a state park since 1944 when Rogers’ widow donated the property. The California Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed the destruction, marking the end of an era for this slice of Hollywood’s golden age source.

Topanga Ranch Motel

Another lost historic landmark is the Topanga Ranch Motel, a structure tied to media mogul William Randolph Hearst. Built in 1929, this bungalow-style motel was a place to stay and part of California’s coastal history. The motel, featured in films and TV shows over the years, including the 1990s movie “Leather Jackets,” couldn’t withstand the intensity of the Palisades Fire.

The Bunny Museum

The world’s only museum dedicated to all things rabbit has been reduced to ashes. The Bunny Museum in Altadena housed an astonishing collection of over 45,000 rabbit-related items. The museum opened to the public in 1998. It quickly became a beloved local attraction and a pilgrimage site for rabbit enthusiasts worldwide. The landmark boasted multiple Guinness World Records, including “The Most Bunny Items in the World.” It also won the title, “The Largest Collection of Bunny-Related Items.”

Palisades Charter High School

While not wholly destroyed, Palisades Charter High School has suffered significant damage. This school has been featured in numerous Hollywood productions, including the classic horror film “Carrie” and the 2003 remake of “Freaky Friday.” The Los Angeles Unified School District reported that about 30% of the campus has been damaged, with most of the destruction concentrated in the rear of the property, including the athletic facilities.

The Pasadena Jewish Temple And Center

The Eaton Fire claimed the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, one of the city’s most important historic landmarks. This synagogue, dating back to the early 20th century, was a spiritual home for generations of worshippers. While the structure itself couldn’t be saved, the Torah scrolls were safely evacuated before the fire consumed the temple.

Reel Inn Malibu

The iconic Reel Inn Malibu, a seafood restaurant that has been a staple along the Pacific Coast Highway for 36 years, has also fallen victim to the fires. Known for its casual atmosphere and fresh seafood, the Reel Inn was popular among locals and celebrities. Its loss marks the end of countless memories made over meals with ocean views.