Famous Downtown Los Angeles Skyslide Attraction Closes Down

The U.S. Bank Tower located off of the busy W. 5th Street in Downtown Los Angeles is one of the most distinguishable skyscrapers within the city’s skyline. The famous building is home to one of Los Angeles’s most quirky landmarks (outside the Museum of Death), the Skyslide.

Near the top of this 73-story skyscraper, on the 70th floor, lied the daunting glass slide that is 45-feet. This is the type of lavish Los Angeles corporate building that has an observation deck, restaurant on the 71st floor, and a slide attraction.

Skyslide is an attraction that has become popularized for it’s “Instagrammable” moments and will be closing down after its short-lived run.

The glass slide stands at roughly 1,000 feet in the air above the populated area that houses significant city financial investment companies. This attraction gives you the adrenaline rush as if you were falling off of the tower of terror, but in a highly-assured safer sense.

The new owner of the U.S. Bank Tower, New York developer Silverstein Properties is going to renovate the entire corporate center. Sold for $430 million, Silverstein properties is focusing on improving the building’s social culture by implementing more activities that would attract tourists and make the building more of an epicenter of communal events.

There will be a new bar and coffee lounge added to the lobby space right in front of W. 5th Street where visitors can come to relax and enjoy the moderately sunny Los Angeles weather. Community tables and benches will be implemented in the refurnishing of the bottom floor to allow for tourists to soak in Downtown Los Angeles’s fast-paced corporate culture.

The 54th floor is where tenants who live in the building can switch elevators and experience the soon-to-be residential lounge area. There will be co-working spaces and a fireplace to set the ambiance for a comfortable productive hub. The other additions include a grab-and-go café, fireplace, and kitchen for companies to rent out for future professional dining events. This lounge is what will be replacing the entry floor that was originally used to promote the Skyslide attraction on the 69th and 70th floor.

The Skyspace slide hasn’t been in operation since before the pandemic and the tenants of the corporate building weren’t excited over the attraction. So, the renovations included the removal of the tourist landmark which will allow for the entire revamping of the upper floors of the tower.

