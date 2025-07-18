On July 14, two unruly men caused a seven-hour delay to SpiceJet flight SG 9282 from Delhi to Mumbai.

According to Mashable India, SpiceJet reportedly stated that the two unidentified men “attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit.” The airline reportedly added that the duo “caused a disruption while the aircraft was taxiing.” The New York Post additionally claimed that a spokesperson for the carrier stated the plane returned to its terminal to “offload” the men so it could safely embark on the flight.

In footage from the chaos, passengers yelled on the packed plane as the incident ensued. Viewers can hear one person in the clip saying, “You cannot stop a plane like this. This is illegal – you cannot stop a plane… This is illegal what they’re doing.”

What Else Is There To Know About The Men’s SpiceJet Flight Incident?

SpiceJet is a low-cost airline based in India that operates flights to several international destinations and nearly 50 domestic ones.

The flight was supposed to leave New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12:30 p.m. local time. However, it reportedly didn’t depart until 7:21 p.m.

It’s unclear if the other SpiceJet passengers were forced to wait on the plane through the delay, though the plane did return to the terminal. Mashable India translated some of the Hindi chatter occurring during the incident, reporting that, amid the yelling and arguing, a person said “AC chala de, hum baith jayenge.” The publication translated the statement as, “Turn on the AC, then we will sit down.”

The duo’s behavior reportedly led to them being turned over to the authorities within India’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). It’s unclear whether those same authorities took further action against the men.

On a positive note, no injuries were reported. Additionally, despite the lengthy delay, the flight ultimately arrived at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 9:05 p.m.