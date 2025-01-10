As wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles County, thousands of residents have been displaced, seeking refuge in safe shelters. According to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, the fires have caused several injuries and destroyed approximately 1,000 structures. In response, local authorities have opened evacuation centers across the county to aid affected individuals and families.

Human Evacuation Centers

Several facilities have been designated as safe havens for evacuees:

Westwood Recreation Center Address: 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles

Notes: Accommodates small pets, allowing families to stay close to their animals. Pasadena Civic Auditorium Address: 300 E. Green St, Pasadena

Notes: Offers a secure and spacious environment for evacuees. El Camino Real Charter High School Address: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills

Notes: Key location for residents in the western San Fernando Valley. Ritchie Valens Recreation Center Address: 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima

Notes: Serves communities in the northeast San Fernando Valley. Sepulveda Recreation Center Address: 8825 Kester Ave, Panorama City

Animal Evacuation Centers

Recognizing the importance of pets and livestock, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care & Control has arranged facilities to shelter both small and large animals. Availability may vary, so residents are encouraged to check the department’s website for updates.

Small Animal Shelters : Agoura Animal Care Center (Agoura Hills) Baldwin Park Animal Care Center Carson Animal Care Center (Gardena) Castaic Animal Care Center Additional centers in Downey, Lancaster, and Palmdale

: Large Animal Shelters : Lancaster Animal Care Center Industry Hills Expo (City of Industry) Pomona Fairplex (for horses)

:

Navigating the Evacuation Process

Evacuations have been hindered by congested highways and narrow roads. Authorities are working to ease these challenges, but evacuees should remain patient and adhere to official guidance on safe routes.

Stay Informed : Sign up for emergency alerts and monitor local news for updates on fire progression, evacuation orders, and shelter availability.

Be Prepared: As the situation evolves, shelter locations may change. Regularly check official county websites for the latest information.

Complete List of Evacuation Centers

As the fires persist, maintaining awareness and following guidance is essential for safety. The community’s resilience and the support provided by these centers offer a glimpse of hope during this challenging time.