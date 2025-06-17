A fast-moving brush fire tore through the Kahikinui region of Maui on Sunday, June 15, 2025. According to Maui Now, the fire scorched 330 acres of Hawaiian homestead lands and prompted emergency evacuations of about 50 residents. The blaze, first reported at 9:54 a.m., spread rapidly upslope from Piilani Highway as strong winds fueled its growth. Fire crews immediately responded with engines, tankers, and helicopters while bulldozers cut firebreaks in the lower part of the community.

Maui County officials issued evacuation orders through the county’s computerized alert system and by going door-to-door to warn residents living near Piilani Highway between mile markers 24 and 25. The fire marks the sixth significant brush fire in Kahikinui in 26 years, affecting an area with 104 Hawaiian homeland lots ranging from 10 to 20 acres each. By Monday afternoon, firefighters had made significant progress, with containment reaching 85%, according to the Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety.

Maui Fire Emergency Response And Evacuation Efforts

The fire’s rapid spread prompted county and state officials to sign emergency proclamations. Mayor Richard Bissen signed a proclamation around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to access federal assistance programs. At the same time, Acting Governor Sylvia Luke authorized the activation of the Hawaii National Guard to aid in fire suppression efforts. The American Red Cross initially established a temporary evacuation point near Grandma’s Coffee House before relocating to King Kekaulike High School gymnasium Sunday evening to accommodate affected residents better.

The affected Kahikinui area includes approximately 104 homestead lots, with about 40 containing homes and 15 housing full-time residents. This remote community faces challenges during fire emergencies as it lacks electrical and water infrastructure, with some roads only navigable by four-wheel drive vehicles. Firefighting efforts faced difficulties due to the area’s mountainous terrain and lack of water infrastructure. The fire department deployed multiple resources, including engines, tankers, and three air assets, and called in 20 to 30 state land and forest workers to join the efforts.

As of Monday evening, evacuation orders were lifted, and Piilani Highway was reopened. However, officials announced it would close again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday between mile markers 20 and 41 to facilitate continued firefighting activities. Motorists should use caution as firefighting resources remain in the area.