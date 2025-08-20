Artificial intelligence has officially crossed the threshold from emerging technology to essential travel companion, according to multiple industry reports tracking consumer behavior in 2025. Booking.com’s Global AI Sentiment Report reveals that 89% of consumers worldwide want to use AI in their future travel plans. In comparison, Phocuswright’s consumer research shows dramatic adoption differences across generations.

Over 60% of Canadian travelers now expect AI-powered trip planning to become mainstream in the immediate future, with nearly half already incorporating AI tools into their travel experiences. The shift marks an evolution in how people research, book, and experience travel, with younger generations leading adoption rates. Accenture’s global survey of 18,000 consumers across 14 countries confirms this trend, finding that AI has rapidly transformed from a novelty into a trusted advisor that now outranks human colleagues and social media influencers as a reliable source for travel recommendations.

This mainstream acceptance comes as major travel brands integrate increasingly sophisticated AI capabilities into their platforms, creating personalized experiences that respond to specific preferences, budgets, and interests. The acceleration toward AI adoption isn’t limited to a single demographic or region. According to Booking.com’s Global AI Sentiment Report, 81% of Canadian travelers express excitement about AI’s potential in travel planning, with 78% intending to incorporate it into future trip preparations.

How Travelers Are Using AI Today

AI has found its place throughout the entire travel journey. Before trips, 96% of AI users leverage the technology for planning purposes, with 39% researching destinations, 35% getting restaurant recommendations, and 34% discovering cultural activities. During travel, AI serves as a multilingual companion with 54% of travelers using it for translation, 40% for in-destination suggestions, and 37% for navigation assistance.

The embrace of AI technology shows clear generational divides. Phocuswright’s consumer research reveals that 62% of millennials and Gen Z travelers used generative AI for travel planning in the past year, compared to just 35% of Gen X and baby boomers. This pattern holds consistently across multiple markets, suggesting younger travelers are setting future trends for the industry.

“For the travel industry, the AI opportunity goes beyond securing bookings,” said Emily Weiss, Accenture’s global head of travel. “Consider that instead of being overwhelmed by countless options and conflicting reviews, gen AI can act as a personal travel concierge, providing bespoke recommendations based on preferences, budget and location.” This concierge capability extends to complex tasks like monitoring price changes in real time, integrating loyalty points, and offering assistance when plans change.

Trust Remains A Challenge

Despite growing adoption, trust issues persist. The Booking.com report found that while 78% of Canadian travelers want to use AI in future planning, only 4% fully trust the technology. This trust gap represents the next frontier for travel technology companies looking to increase AI adoption rates among hesitant travelers.