With new and updated artificial intelligence functionalities, Google is providing expanded ways to create personalized trips, destination itineraries, and experiences.

Google Search, Google Maps, Google Lens, and Gemini all recently got new boosts which may streamline travel planning through AI capabilities. While using the search engine, Google users can now get recommended trip itineraries in their AI Overviews results with a simple click. To do so, they need to head to the Google Search box and, per Google, “search for something like ‘create an itinerary for Costa Rica with a focus on nature.’”

The resulting sample itineraries may include photos, reviews, mapped locations, and options for whatever users have in mind, whether it’s fine dining, sightseeing, nature exploration, or something else.

Ideal for friends who are getting their trips out of the group chat, users can export their AI Overviews itineraries to Google Docs or via email, making for easier access, commenting and plan adjustments. Sharing your itinerary with others may even be a safety measure, regardless of whether you’re solo-traveling or in a group.

As another new feature, through Google Lens, travelers can now point their device’s camera at a unique landmark (or something interesting), and ask for information about it. Once requested, an AI Overviews result could provide insights and online sources about what you captured so you can learn more.

What Else Should Travelers Know About Google’s AI Travel Planning Functionalities?

Google users can upload their AI Overviews itineraries straight to their Google Maps in a “custom list” for easier access and viewing during their travels. With the new “screenshot” list function, Gemini identifies locations mentioned in the screenshots you’ve compiled and places them all where you can see them on Google Maps. Then, users can share that screenshot list with their travel companions or loved ones back home.

Moreover, travelers can use Gemini’s Gems feature to curate their travels from start to finish. The free tool allows you to create “your very own trip planner” that takes instruction. Based on your directives, your travel Gem may do things like “help you pick a destination, find restaurants in a new city, or even suggest what to pack.”

Trip planning through AI Overviews in Search is currently only available in the U.S. for searches made in English. For the AI Overviews functionality via Lens, it is currently limited to English queries, but expansion in other languages is coming “soon.”

Gemini’s AI travel planning “screenshot” feature in Google Maps has started its rollout in the U.S., but that’s only in English too. Moreover, it’s only accessible to iOS users (for the moment), and those interested will have to give Google Maps access to their photos.