It can be hard to follow through on plans with friends. It’s even more challenging for a group of friends with how busy life can get. But life is more than work and no play. So, let 2025 be the year for you and your friends to go from concepts of a plan in text messages to a trip that finally makes it out of the group chat.

Some main reasons friend trips don’t make it out of the group chat are lack of communication, expectations, poor planning, and differing travel styles among your friend group. That’s why it’s essential to set the goals of your friend trip, communicate the budget, and choose destinations where you all can have variety for your diverse friend group. Consider these five places worth visiting with your friends in 2025.

Ghana – For Friend Groups That Need Variety

Even before its popular “Year of Return” campaign, Ghana was a tourist hotspot because of its year-round tropical warm climate, welcoming culture, and beautiful landscapes, such as waterfalls, palm-lined sandy beaches, caves, and more.

From Kumasi, Cape Coast, and Accra, there is much to do and see in Ghana. While Ghana has a reputation for being one of the safest African countries to travel alone, you don’t want to leave your friends out on this trip. Starting in Accra, you can take a day trip to Cape Coast to visit Elmina castle for insight and perspective on the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Accra has incredible nightlife, so there will be no shortage of entertainment. Head to some of Ghana’s beautiful beaches, including Labadi Beach, Kokrobite Beach, and Busua Beach.

Bali – For Friend Groups Who Want A Tropical Paradise And Luxury

It’s no secret that Bali’s beauty is unrivaled. Its natural beauty attracts people alone. Consistently ranked as one of the most beautiful places in the world to travel, Bali is known for many enchanting and unforgettable aspects that would be beautiful to share with your friends.

If all that wasn’t enough to convince your friends to book a trip ASAP, what particularly makes Bali a standout destination for friends is that it provides the perfect setup to rest, refresh, and spend intentional time with your friends. If you all feel burned out from work and life, Bali has created a space for you and your friends to connect and let go.

Even with your planned spa days and yoga and meditation retreats, Bali has a fun and vibrant nightlife to explore. Don’t forget to hire a photographer. You don’t want to miss the chance to take some of the best photos with your friends in a place where the landscape is naturally photogenic.

An African Safari – For Friend Groups Who Want Adventure

In 2023, a study found that the search for an African safari more than doubled compared to 2022. One significant factor for the increase was that after the pandemic, people were looking for adventures to maximize the time spent with their loved ones. As the report points out, safaris move unhurriedly in natural surroundings, offering the perfect setting for bonding and creating lasting memories.

Visiting a safari is a bucket list experience for many, and the fun starts with the planning. The best way to decide which safari is by determining what animals are must-sees for you and your friends. The wildlife you want to see depends on the time of year and weather, which will help you decide on the location. Next, determine the length of the trip, activities you want to do when you’re not seeking animals, and a budget.

A Caribbean Carnival – For Friend Groups Who Don’t Want Downtime on Vacation

We all know that friend who refuses to sleep on vacation. Chances are, that friend is surrounded by people who feel the same. If you are a part of that group that is all gas and no brakes, then consider a Caribbean Carnival.

For Carnivals across the Caribbean, many of them are days and even weeks-long celebrations that are continuous. What’s great about going to Carnival with friends is you can coordinate costumes together, even going as far as creating your own theme. Aside from barely sleeping, Carnival creates a space for you and your friends to celebrate without the pressures of everyday life and will strengthen your bond.

Turkey – For Friend Groups Who Want A City Escape And Are Foodies

Istanbul is one of the most exciting cities in the world. It offers it all: rich history and culture, delicious food, and incredible experiences throughout two continents, as Istanbul is both in Asia and Europe.

Your friend group has a lot of activities to choose from, including getting lost inside the Grand Bazaar or booking a Turkish Hammam, which is a great bonding experience for a friend group. Take a boat ride on the Bosphorus Strait, a cooking class to learn how to make Turkish street food, and then end your night on either side of Istanbul by finding a café or bar with a city view from the rooftop.

One thing that is clear to anyone who visits Istanbul is that the food alone is worth the visit. Istanbul will leave you satisfied.