Two American Carnival Cruise Line passengers drowned just hours apart at the newly opened Celebration Key resort in The Bahamas on Friday. The victims, identified as a 79-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, were both guests enjoying what should have been a relaxing day at the $600 million private island destination that opened to much fanfare in July 2025.

According to Royal Bahamas Police Force reports, the first incident occurred shortly before noon when the male passenger became unresponsive while snorkeling off one of the resort’s beaches. Despite immediate intervention from lifeguards who administered CPR, the man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene. Just two and a half hours later, around 2:30 p.m., tragedy struck again when the female passenger was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at the same resort.

“Our lifeguards and medical team responded to two separate emergency incidents at Celebration Key on Friday — one in the lagoon and one at the beach. Sadly, both guests have passed away,” a representative from Carnival Cruise Line confirmed to CBS News in a statement. The cruise line also noted that one victim had been sailing with family aboard the Mardi Gras ship while the other was traveling with family on the Carnival Elation.

Carnival’s Resort Safety Protocols Under Scrutiny

The dual drownings have raised serious questions about safety measures at the newly opened resort, which features multiple swimming areas, including lagoons, pools, and beach access. Celebration Key, located on Grand Bahama Island, was designed as an exclusive destination for Carnival passengers. It offers a range of water attractions, restaurants, and entertainment venues. The resort can accommodate thousands of guests daily when multiple ships dock at its purpose-built pier.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has launched a thorough investigation into both incidents. Authorities have stated that autopsies will be performed to determine the exact causes of death for both victims. While drowning appears to be the preliminary cause, investigators will examine all factors that might have contributed to these tragic events.

Carnival Cruise Line has expressed deep condolences following the incidents. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families, and our Care Team is providing assistance,” the company stated. The cruise line has emphasized that trained lifeguards were on duty at both locations where the drownings occurred.