In early August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its polio warning to an increased level that travelers should be mindful of.

The CDC changed its polio warning to “Level 2,” which urges travelers to “practice enhanced precautions.” Ahead of travel to any of the many countries where the disease is circulating, travelers are encouraged to be fully vaccinated.

Many African countries are listed as having “circulating poliovirus.” Additionally, the list includes countries in Europe, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania.

Afghanistan

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Côte d’Ivoire

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

Ethiopia

Finland

French Guiana

Gaza

Germany

Ghana

Guinea

Indonesia

Israel

Kenya

Liberia

Niger

Nigeria

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Spain

Sudan

Tanzania

Uganda

United Kingdom

Yemen

Zimbabwe

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that polio is a “highly infectious disease caused by a virus” that impacts the nervous system. The source highlights that in just hours, the disease can cause “total paralysis.” However, the CDC notes that such severe cases are rare.

Travelers who’ve been vaccinated against polio may be able to get a booster dose. Infected people are often asymptomatic, and the disease spreads via contact with an infected person’s fecal matter. To prioritize your health and safety, wash your hands regularly and avoid contact with infected individuals when possible. Also, consider the source of your drinking water, and how your food is prepared, as both can be contaminated with fecal matter. Polio can also spread via an infected person’s coughs or sneezes.

The CDC’s “Travel Health Notices” range from Level 1 to Level 4, with Level 4 indicating “avoid all travel.” Travelers should always check if there are any health risks in their destination before traveling. Earlier this month, the CDC issued an alert about the chikungunya outbreak in Guangdong Province, China, which local officials are actively addressing.