Earlier this month, a Black-owned bar in Washington, D.C. welcomed back patrons to experience it under a new name and an exciting, promising new concept for the city.

Hell’s Kitchen season 3 winner Rahman “Rock” Harper opened Hill Prince in the city’s Atlas District in 2017. After successfully throwing several phone-free events in recent months, the establishment closed its doors in August. It has now been rebranded and reopened on September 5 as Hush Harbor, a phone-free bar where patrons can be more present while making connections, dancing, drinking, dining, and escaping notifications.

Upon arrival, patrons will be given Yondr bags to place their phones in. The patented pouches will then be locked, but Hush Harbor’s visitors will be able to keep the devices on their person. Then, when their night comes to an end, the pouches will be unlocked and guests will have access to their phones again.

Besides the phone-free environment, Hush Harbor offers a small food menu that’s far from humble bar fare. Instead, your taste buds are in for flavorful Southern and Cajun bites, including red beans and rice, “Buttermilk Biscuits & Ham,” “Shrimp Remoulade,” and “Mother Carole’s Angel Eggs.” Regarding drinks, there are cocktail classics, those with unique spins, and Black-owned beer and canned beverage brands to try, among others.

“So much of the buzz is about our phone-free rule. But we’re laser-focused on what we’re giving you: a space to be present and first-class service,” says the new spot’s website. “We believe that the best memories in life are made together, in the moment. If you’re ready to relax, slow down, and have a great night – we’re here to serve you.”

Hush Harbor is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. It is also open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

What Else Is There To Know About The Reimagined D.C. Space?

“There’s no negotiation on you using your phone inside,” Harper told the Washingtonian. “Barring an emergency, that ain’t happening.”

“The idea of a hush harbor, it’s a thing, but it’s also a place where we need to be in community with one another,” he added. “We need to have a place to gather. This is really relevant right now, especially in D.C. We need places that are safe spaces and community places.”

Are There Other Phone-Free Bars In The United States?

In late December, New York City’s Minetta Tavern opened a second location in Washington, D.C.’s Union Market area. The restaurant and the space above, Lucy Mercer Bar, discourage phone use, especially picture taking. The tavern’s website says, “Kindly refrain from using cellular phones when dining at Minetta Tavern except for occasional and necessary short conversations.”

Located in Downtown Phoenix, Arizona, Wren and Wolf is a dining and drinking establishment. Within it is a phone-free speakeasy called Trophy Room. The highly rated hidden cocktail spot enforces a no-phones, no-cameras policy. Upon arrival, guests leave their phones in locked storage slots outside of the bar area. They’ll hold onto the key, so they can go check their phones throughout the evening if they really need to.

Key West, Florida, is home to Garden of Eden, a rooftop phone-free bar. In addition to being free of devices — including patrons’ cameras — the eclectic spot is also clothing optional.

The Antagonist is a “coffee and cocktails” concept set to open in Charlotte, North Carolina, later this year. It’ll offer your morning cup of joe and strong, complex cocktails. The establishment also promises a phone-free space with “top-notch service, a charming and alluring ambiance, and a perfectly curated soundtrack.”