Italy has unveiled a new sleeper ‘beer train’ service specifically designed to transport Oktoberfest enthusiasts from Rome directly to Munich. According to Euronews, the “Munich Express” (also called “Espresso Monaco”) offers passengers a journey through picturesque Italian and Alpine landscapes while providing an immersive Bavarian experience complete with traditional beer, food, and entertainment.

Operated by the state-owned FS Treni Turistici Italiani, this specialized night train service eliminates the stress of driving and unnecessary stops, allowing travelers to begin their Oktoberfest celebrations the moment they board. The train also provides various accommodation options, including couchettes, seats, and sleeping cars with single or double cabins. These amenities make it suitable for solo travelers, couples, and even families who can book four-berth sleepers.

Beer Train Route And Schedule Details

The Beer Train service will operate on two specific dates during the Oktoberfest season: September 26 and October 3, 2025. The train departs from Rome’s Termini station at 8:00 p.m. each Friday, arriving in Munich at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. For the return journey, passengers can board in Munich on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and arrive back in Rome by early Monday at 6:30 a.m.

The scenic route takes travelers through several major Italian cities, including Florence, Bologna, and Verona, before crossing the Alpine region. Day travelers also have the option to board from multiple other towns along the route, including Trento, Bolzano, Bressanone, Fortezza, Brennero, and Colle Isarco. “Forget the stress of driving and unnecessary stops: with us, the fun begins as soon as you get on board,” stated FS Treni Turistici Italiani in their press release.

Fares for the Munich Express Oktoberfest special start at approximately $116.52 (€99) per person, one way, with bookings available through Railbook. The operator offers an incentive for round-trip travelers, with a discounted rate of $104.75 (€89) each way when booking both journeys together.