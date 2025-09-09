Planning vacations to the stunning hotels you see on TikTok just became easier with the platform’s integration of Booking.com.”

Now on TikTok, when a user clicks a tagged hotel location, they can view room types and pricing via Booking.com. The travel booking site bases the information on the check-in and check-out dates that the TikTok user provides. Specific hotels featured on TikTok also include reviews and content that others have posted of the location. Additionally, users will see important information about the hotel on its landing page, including its amenities. The property’s address, along with nearby restaurants, landmarks, and attractions, are showcased on a map.

As an added bonus, TikTok provides competitive accommodation options that users “may also like.”

Travel and Tour World notes that TikTok users will receive their booking confirmation directly in the TikTok inbox. As travelers increasingly choose destinations and experiences based on what they see on social media, TikTok and Booking.com’s partnership makes reserving stays at popular, trending, and even hidden gem locations even more streamlined – as simple as a few clicks.

What Else Is There To Know About TikTok’s Impact On The Travel Industry?

The powerhouse social media platform has also launched “TikTok Go,” a program that has the potential to boost visibility for content creators, businesses, and the travel and hospitality industries.

Users must be eligible and invited to join the program. Once they are, TikTok Go acts as a monetization vehicle through which creators post content or complete tasks for specific hotels, restaurants, experiences, or businesses. After doing so, according to Hotel News Resource, the creator may receive a commission or be given relevant vouchers. Per the same source, the users eligible to be a part of the TikTok Go program must be over 18, have at least 1,000 followers, and have an account in “good standing.”