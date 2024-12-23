In mid-December, the State Department issued updated travel advisories for three African countries – Cameroon, Gabon, and Guinea.

The State Department currently classifies Cameroon as a “Level 2” zone, meaning visitors should “exercise increased caution.” The authority made its latest update to the Central African nation’s travel advisory on December 18. The most recent information adds “health and civil unrest indicators” that Americans should know before traveling. “Armed violence, civil unrest, crime, health, kidnapping, and terrorism” were cited as concerns that Cameroon tourists should be cautious of. Moreover, the advisory said to not travel to the North, Southwest, some Eastern areas, and the Adamawa regions of Cameroon due to the alleged crime and kidnapping. Armed violence and terrorism could also be experienced in some of the areas mentioned.

Gabon – another Central African country – was also updated on December 18 and classified as a “Level 2” zone. The State Department updated its guideline “after periodic review to include an ‘H’ indicator for health.” Visitors to the country should know that medical care and facilities are “limited” in their quality and standard. U.S. authorities say that medical facilities in Gabon may lack basic medications, “especially outside of large cities.” Other things to be mindful of when visiting Gabon are crime – particularly in Libreville and Port Gentil – and civil unrest.

Guinea’s travel advisory was updated on December 12 to change it from a “Level 3” risk zone to a lower “Level 2.” In Guinea, which is in West Africa, travelers should be weary of crime, civil unrest, and inadequate health infrastructure.

What Else Is There To Know About The Travel Advisories?

The updated travel advisories come as many in the African diaspora travel home to the Motherland for the holidays. End-of-year parties, gatherings, and celebrations happen in different cities on the continent – largely in Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria – and the season of festivities is often referred to as “Detty” (or Dirty) December.