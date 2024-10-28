Dallas–based TikToker Chisom Mokwuah has been spilling the tea on the dos and don’ts of “Detty December” partying in Lagos.

The term refers to the enjoyment-filled time in December when many travel to Africa for endless end-of-year parties and festivities. In addition to Lagos, Nigeria, being a hotspot, Accra, Ghana, is also very popular for Detty December travelers. Notably, the festivities are sometimes also referred to as “Dirty December.”

Mokwuah has gone viral for sharing her rules on navigating an already busy Lagos during the hectic party season. So far, her directives have focused on how women should handle their romances and well-being. Her series’ first video has over 78,000 views and over 14,000 likes. In the October 13 post, she emphasized the importance of not romantically falling victim to — or sleeping with — flirtatious men.

Mokwuah described a short list of typical male people and personalities her female viewers might encounter during Detty December. Then she said, “Listen, ladies, when you go to Nigeria for Christmas, just have fun. Make friends. Learn new people. Get to know other people. Go to the club, have drinks. But don’t overdo it.”

“That man that makes you feel like he’s in love with you — he’s not. He’s married,” she warned.

Relatedly, the second of Mokwuah’s Detty December rules was another romantic advisory. In simple terms, she told her viewers not to be “a crash out” over a guy.

The TikToker explained that if a guy you’ve been romantically linked with randomly pops out with someone new, it’s best not to make a scene. The way she sees it, no one wants to get a widespread reputation that might block their blessings with a potential husband in the future. She emphasized that she didn’t co-sign the behavior of two-timing men, but she didn’t want women having their names associated with drama.

What Other Detty December Rules Has Chisom Mokwuah Shared?

In part three of her series, she warned Detty December visitors in Lagos to be cautious of “fake” alcohol. She claimed that some bars in the bustling West African city serve their patrons low-quality liquor that has only been distilled once, so it’s best to avoid it altogether. Sharing a personal experience, she added that consuming the bottom-shelf bottles had her “sweating, [and] feeling sick and gross” the following day.

“If you can help it, try and bring your own drinks from your country into Nigeria,” she advised.