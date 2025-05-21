Expedia just made travel planning way easier with its newest innovation, Trip Matching—a feature that uses artificial intelligence to turn Instagram Reels into personalized itineraries. That’s right: All those dreamy travel videos you’ve been saving? They’re finally about to do more than just live in your “saved” folder.

Many of us spend hours scrolling social media, double-tapping on beaches in Bali or date-night spots in Paris, only to forget about them when it’s time to actually plan. Expedia’s new tool bridges that gap between inspiration and action, helping users transform what they see on social into real, bookable trips.

From Reel To Reality: How It Works

The process is simple: Spot a Reel that features a destination you’re feeling? Share it through Expedia’s platform. The AI scans the content, identifies the location, activities, and vibes, then builds a custom itinerary based on what you just watched. Even better—it includes recommendations you can book on the spot.

“It’s no secret people are getting their news, inspiration and travel ideas from influencers and content creators,” said Jochen Koedijk, Expedia’s chief marketing officer. “We want to be where consumers get their inspiration, which is through social media.”

This new feature reflects how much travel planning has evolved. Guidebooks are out, and curated content from real travelers is in.

No More “Saved Reels” You Forget About

Trip Matching solves a problem so many of us have: saving dozens of Reels with every intention to circle back, only to never revisit them. From beaches and hidden gems to street food spots and cultural tours—Expedia’s tool takes those ideas and turns them into action.

How To Try It First

Trip Matching isn’t widely available just yet, but you can sign up for early access on Expedia’s website. Once it drops, early birds will be among the first to turn their social scrolls into stamped passports.