A routine Breeze Airways flight from Norfolk, Virginia, to Los Angeles turned into a nightmare for passengers and crew when an intoxicated man unleashed a torrent of racist slurs. The passenger also made threatening gestures with a skateboard and twice managed to break free from restraints. According to KJCT News, he was identified as 47-year-old David Leroy Carter Jr. The aircraft was forced to divert to Grand Junction, Colorado, on Wednesday due to Carter’s increasingly aggressive behavior, which created an unsafe environment on board.

Fellow passengers witnessed the disturbing scene as Carter allegedly hurled racial abuse at flight attendants, made inappropriate sexual comments, and even threw chewing tobacco from his mouth directly into another passenger’s face, according to details released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. After multiple warnings went unheeded, crew members attempted to restrain Carter using zip ties. Still, their efforts were complicated when he lunged at a female flight attendant. The attack caused injury to the flight attendant‘s hand. Carter also removed his belt and wrapped it around his knuckles after breaking free from his restraints for the second time.

Intervention Becomes Necessary

A viral video captured by TikTok user @mysaltylove_ shows the chaotic moments when fellow passengers became involved in the incident. As Carter refused commands to remain seated, another male passenger ultimately intervened, physically restraining him while firmly instructing, “Sit your a** down.” This passenger-assisted restraint became necessary as the situation deteriorated rapidly at cruising altitude, with no immediate access to law enforcement.

Carter now faces serious federal charges for interfering with the flight crew and passengers. The FBI and Federal Aviation Administration have launched investigations into the incident, which could result in penalties. Under federal law, disrupting a commercial flight can result in imprisonment and substantial fines, particularly when threats or physical intimidation are involved.

What To Do If You Encounter An Unruly Passenger

Air travel disruptions from unruly passengers have increased in recent years. Many travelers wonder how to respond in similar situations. According to Huffpost, safety experts recommend several key approaches. First, alert the cabin crew immediately if you notice concerning behavior.

Flight attendants are trained to de-escalate tensions and have protocols for handling disruptive individuals. Never attempt to confront an aggressive passenger without crew direction, as this could escalate the situation. If you find yourself seated near a disruptive passenger, remain calm and try to relocate to another seat when safe to do so. Document the incident discreetly if possible, as your observations may help authorities later.

Remember that crew instructions take precedence during these emergencies. For those who feel compelled to intervene physically as a last resort, understand that self-defense or defense of others is legally justified only when there’s an immediate threat of harm and no alternatives exist. Even then, use only reasonable force necessary to neutralize the threat until professional help arrives. The diverted Breeze Airways flight eventually continued to Los Angeles, arriving six hours behind schedule.