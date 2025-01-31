Flight attendants on a Fiji Airways flight restrained a passenger using duct tape after she engaged in a “racist and vulgar” tirade. Fiji Airways Flight FJ871 departed from San Francisco on January 18, 2025, bound for Nadi International Airport in Fiji.

Approximately halfway through the 11-hour journey, a 69-year-old Australian woman began causing disturbance onboard. According to witnesses, the passenger, later identified as Stephanie Bank from Adelaide, South Australia, became increasingly agitated and verbally abusive towards the crew and fellow passengers.

The Passenger’s Racist And Vulgar Abuse

As the situation escalated, Bank’s behavior reportedly included screaming, yelling abuse, and making racially charged remarks. Witnesses claim she threw objects, including cups, at crew members and even slapped a flight attendant’s hand. The cabin crew initially attempted to calm the situation by asking Bank to lower her voice and change her seat.

However, these efforts proved futile as Bank continued her disruptive behavior. A witness told news.com.au that the woman “caused great distress to all nearby passengers and crew by screaming and yelling abuse,” and she was “threatening and throwing objects such as cups at crew members.” The crew’s repeated attempts to de-escalate the situation were met with further resistance and verbal abuse.

As the disturbance persisted, the Fiji Airways crew physically restrained Bank. They resorted to using duct tape to secure her and prevent further outbursts. A Fiji Airways spokesperson later stated, “At Fiji Airways, the safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority, and we uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of unruly behavior on our flights.” They confirmed the restraint was necessary “to ensure the safety and well-being of all on board.”

The New Zealand Herald reports that local law enforcement was waiting to take Bank into custody upon arrival at Nadi International Airport. She was promptly arrested and charged with one count of unruly passenger behavior under the Fiji Civil Aviation Act. The Fiji Police Force confirmed that Bank appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Bank faced swift legal action, appearing in the Nadi Magistrates Court on January 23, 2025. She was fined 500 Fijian dollars (approximately 392 USD) and initially issued a stop-departure order. After paying the fine in court, the order was lifted, allowing her to leave the country.