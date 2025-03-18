On March 10, Delange Augustin, 31, was removed from an Envoy Air flight after allegedly swallowing rosary beads, kicking a flight attendant in the chest, and attacking another member of the flight crew during a violent episode.

According to PEOPLE, the incident was detailed in an affidavit filed by an FBI agent. Delange was allegedly on the flight with his sister, Medjina Augustin. The two planned to fly American Airlines-operated Envoy Air from Savannah to Miami, aiming to reach Haiti. Shortly after their Savannah departure, Delange reportedly started exhibiting troublesome flight behavior.

Per the legal paperwork, Medjina believed her brother swallowed the rosary beads as a form of spiritual protection. She said he did so because the beads are “a weapon of strength in the spiritual warfare.”

A rosary is a looped series of knots or beads primarily used by Catholics to aid in meditative prayers about Jesus and his mother, Mary.

PEOPLE reported that eyewitnesses claimed Delange was yelling, shaking, and stomping. Meanwhile, one flight attendant initially thought the episode was a “fit or epilepsy.”

Things escalated when a different flight attendant went to check on Delange. He allegedly kicked the worker in the chest, sending them across an aisle, over seats, and “into the far window.”

Before the pilots turned the flight around, Delange allegedly kicked the seat in front of him until it collapsed. Upon landing, the unruly passenger reportedly “stormed to the front,” “clutching his sister,” and punched another flight attendant.

At that point, other passengers intervened to stop Delange until airport police boarded and subdued him. He was allegedly hospitalized since he had swallowed the rosary beads and was later transported to Chatham County Detention Center.

Per USA Today, Delange has been charged with battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and criminal damage to property. Federally, he has been charged with interfering with flight crew members.

The Envoy Air flight was operated by American Airlines.

What Else Is There To Know About The Passenger Who Swallowed Rosary Beads On The Recent Envoy Airlines Flight?

Per the legal document, Medjina said she and Delange were fleeing to Haiti from spiritual religious attacks. She recalled her brother telling her to “close her eyes and pray because Satan’s disciple(s) had followed them onto the plane” and didn’t want them to “make it to Haiti.”

Medjina also said she “never experienced as much darkness as was on the plane that evening.” She added that she was unsurprised by her brother’s alleged violence toward the flight attendant (it’s unclear which one she was referring to) because “he hurts evil.”

After Delange allegedly kicked the flight attendant in the chest, the onboard crew reportedly realized that his episode “appeared purposeful, though difficult to describe,” instead of being a medical issue.

Has American Airlines Addressed The Incident?

“On March 10, American Eagle flight 4162, operated by Envoy, with service from Savannah (SAV) to Miami (MIA), returned to SAV due to a disruptive passenger. Safety and security are our top priorities. We appreciate the professionalism of the entire crew and thank our passengers for their understanding,” said the carrier in a statement to PEOPLE.