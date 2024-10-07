Cities across the South are advising tourists on whether or not to visit as cleaning up Hurricane Helene’s wreckage continues.

The storm’s aftermath is simultaneous with annual tourist plans for fall foliage sightseeing. While some areas stringently discourage visitors, others have highlighted that foot traffic and patrons can help rebuild a community. The six states primarily impacted by Hurricane Helene are North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, and Florida.

North Carolina

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told the Citizen Times on October 3 that autumn tourism is currently unwanted unless it’s a relief effort.

Furthermore, the North Carolina Department of Transportation tells travelers to avoid the state’s west-northern region. The authority notes that nearly 400 roads and “dozens of highways” remain closed “due to flooding, downed trees, landslides or catastrophic damage” from Hurricane Helene’s rampage.

South Carolina

As of this reporting, Discover South Carolina has a clickable red banner at the top of its homepage. It notes that “Welcome Centers in Landrum and North Augusta are closed until further notice.” Moreover, information is linked about state park closures and recovery efforts.

Tennessee

Tennessee Vacations is a helpful resource on current travel suggestions to the state. The site details travel-related updates, where roads have been severely impacted, and a few National State Park closures. The source claims “much of Tennessee is open for business.”

Georgia

Explore Georgia notes that Augusta and Valdosta are “actively recovering,” but “much of the state is open for business and ready to be enjoyed.”

Virginia

Virginia’s state website notes that travelers planning visits to the southwestern region should be mindful of areas with no power or phone service. Additionally, tourists should exercise caution, travel with buffer time, and prepare to possibly encounter road blockages.

Florida

Visit Florida has a directory with links to Hurricane Helene disaster relief. The site also shares updates on Airport closuresand additional resources relevant to travelers. There are directives to local area websites for places impacted by the storm.

According to NBC News’ October 4 reporting, the storm’s death toll is over 220 victims. Hundreds are still missing and or have been isolated due to road blockages. Moreover, hundreds of thousands are reportedly without electricity.

Resources for those in need due to Hurricane Helene can be found at USA.gov. To help those in need, consider donating to the American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Save the Children, or Mercy Chefs. Travel Noire shares more resources here.