Sam Perkins’ determined trek on September 28 to reach his parents following Hurricane Helene’s devastation in North Carolina included an 11-mile hike 2,200 feet into the mountains.

CNN noted that the home of Perkins’ parents is located “on a mountain between Spruce Pine and Little Switzerland.” The courageous son explained to the outlet that he drove as close as possible but eventually accepted that there was no way to reach his parents by car. He detailed that Hurricane Helene’s wrath had made his parents’ already isolated home even more inaccessible.

The three-and-a-half-hour endeavor up the mountain ultimately ended in good news. The parents, in their 70s, were in good health and fairly good standing considering the violent storm. Perkins said he cried and was overwhelmed with relief upon finally arriving and hugging his elder loved ones.

After looking over their property and resources, Perkins trekked back down that same day — not wanting to use up any of his parents’ necessities. Luckily, he managed to ride down in the car of a friendly community member for some of the descent. They found roads unaffected by the storm’s debris.

“My parents live in an absolute gem of the North Carolina mountains,” Perkins explained. “Under normal circumstances, it’s pleasantly very isolated.”

“Little did I know that up there, Helene has demolished roads, homes and utility networks. This area is completely cut off from resources in every direction,” he recalled before noting his worrisome ascent. “I tried every road route I could, but the roads, no matter where you go, are blocked by landslides or failures… I can’t tell you how many failing roads and deep mudslides I had to cross, how many fallen trees I had to take off my backpack for and navigate through.”

What Has Hurricane Helene’s Impact Looked Like?

Hurricane Helene’s destruction has been widespread and harrowing. As of October 1, over 130 people have died, hundreds of roads are closed, and over 2 million are without power. Moreover, hundreds are missing. Travel plans, including airline and cruise itineraries, have also been impacted.

Six Southern states have received the storm’s brunt — North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, and Florida. The hurricane initially made landfall in the latter state in late September. As Travel Noire previously reported, this year’s hurricane season kicked off intensely with Hurricane Beryl.

Resources for those in need due to Hurricane Helene can be found at USA.gov. To help those in need, consider donating to the American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Save the Children, or Mercy Chefs.