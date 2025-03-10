Hulu subscribers may have already seen advertisements for the streamer’s latest comedy series Deli Boys. The show, which premiered on Mar. 6, follows a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers after their lives are turned completely upside down. Following the death of their esteemed business magnate father, they come to learn that their deli business is backed by a ruthless crime syndicate, which they have no means of managing. Since the narrative of Deli Boys is set in Philadelphia, you may be shocked to learn that the production for the series never actually shot in the city of brotherly love. Instead, Deli Boys was filmed entirely in and around Chicago, Illinois. No matter where the series takes place, Deli Boys does an excellent job of showcasing the hustle and bustle of a big city, the upscale amenities associated with wealth and the chaos that Mir and Raj experience.

If you’re a huge Deli Boys fan, or just someone looking for an excuse to check out the Windy City, you may already be planning a trip to Chicago in the near future. Luckily we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide, including some of the best restaurants, day trips and excursions tucked away behind the standard run-of-the-mill tourist traps. We’ll even walk you through some key shooting locations for the Hulu original series, including the real-life restaurant that stands in for the Dar family business.

Chicago, Illinois Helps Bring Hulu’s ‘Deli Boys’ to Life

Key Scenes: As stated, the whole of Deli Boys was shot in and around Chicago, Illinois. While it may sound bizarre to take the Philly story and reskin it using a Chicago backdrop, it’s actually not unusual at all. Chicago frequently stands in for other cities in television and film, not unlike other prominent filmmaking territories including Toronto or Atlanta. Deli Boys does a solid job of hiding this location swap, though eagle-eyed viewers and native Chicagoans may be able to spot a few prominent local businesses and landmarks as the Dar brothers run through the streets in a panic.

Best Time To Visit: Chicago is a city of many seasons, offering a wide array of unique views and experiences as the year carries on. As a result, there’s really never a bad time to visit. Still, you can tailor your vacation experience to suit your own personal preferences by factoring in your favorite activities. Spring and summer offer a lot more outdoor events, festivals and mild temps. By contrast, the winter season brings biting cold weather with extreme wind chill, negated only by the beauty and spectacle of the holiday season. First-time visitors are encouraged to visit Chicago in the fall, as you’re treated to a little bit of everything before fully committing one way or the other.

Transportation Options: The public transportation grid of downtown Chicago is highly comprehensive, offering buses, trains, streetcars and plenty of cabs and ride shares. You’re free to rent a car if you’re going to travel all over the surrounding suburbs of the Windy City, though most tourist packages offer easy transportation from major hotels and landmarks.

As you can imagine, Deli Boys is just a bit too fresh off the press to warrant a dedicated production tour at this time. Of course, there’s a solid chance that the series will spawn a grassroots tourism campaign if it reaches high enough streaming numbers on Hulu. For now, fans of the show are free to embark upon a self-guided adventure through Chicago, where you can walk in the same footsteps as Mir and Raj Dar. The historic Essence of India restaurant, located at 4601 North Lincoln Avenue serves as the headquarters for most of the show since the eatery was dressed to stand in for the brothers’ eponymous deli. Other key shooting locations include Lincoln Square, McKinley Park and Rogers Park. These areas will make for perfect sightseeing for solo travelers, groups or entire families, and provide an excellent backdrop for photos if you’re a Deli Boys super-fan.

If you’re an all-around film and TV enthusiast, you can find production tours and photo opportunities for an array of popular projects that are shot in Chicago. The Dark Knight, Ocean’s 11, Home Alone, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and FX’s The Bear have all been captured in various parts of the Chi, just to name a few. Even if you have little interest in Deli Boys shooting locations, you’ll find that Chicago is a thriving cultural hub loaded with exciting activity. Museums, walking tours and a buzzing nightlife scene make the area a perfect destination for visitors of all backgrounds.

Things To Do: Once you land in Chicago for the first time, you’ll surely want to find your bearings with a quick tour. Luckily, there are tons of different ways to see the city, including a flyover tour, a guided walk with stops at plenty of historic restaurants, and even a few boat tours like the Architecture River Cruise. First-time visitors are always encouraged to check out the 360 Observation Deck to get an aerial view of the city and snap a few photos that you can’t get anywhere else. Other major highlights of the Windy City include the Museum of Science and Industry, Millennium Park and of course Wrigley Field. No matter where your interests lie, you’ll find plenty of special adventures tucked away in Chicago, and form memories that will last a lifetime.

Where To Eat: Chicago is considered to be one of the major food capitals of the Midwest, with tons of delicious local eats you won’t want to miss out on. Be sure to grab a Chicago-style hot dog off a street vendor during your visit, or check out any number of local favorites like Miss Ricky’s, The Purple Pig and the 10pin Bowling Lounge, where you can throw a few strikes in between bites. If you’re in the market for something a little more trendy and don’t mind paying top dollar for an upscale experience, be sure to score a reservation at IO Godfrey Rooftop Lounge or the Michelin-star-rated Gage Restaurant. Needless to say, Deli Boys fans will also want to stop in at Essence of India, in order to get the full culinary experience from the series, save for the mob shakedown.

Where to Stay: Since Chicago is such a bustling hub of activity, there are tons of hotels available at numerous price points. If you’re in need of relatively inexpensive accommodation, you can check out one of the many chains available in the city, including the Hyatt Regency, Hilton Suites, Hampton Inn,and others. Of course, if you grew up like Mir and Raj, and don’t mind blowing some cash on simple luxuries, you can always stay in the centrally-located Swissotel, Silversmith Downtown or Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park.