We can confirm that episode four saw the show’s crew taking over Wales’ Swansea Airport, but Tewfik and his co-stars also explore London and Paris while trying to save the world. It’s not hard to recognize the latter througout the action series, but exact locations used in the former remain under wraps. Still, England and France are in close enough proximity that Paris Has Fallen fans can easily explore both cities with a well-planned trip to Europe.

According to Screen Rant, based on the details presented in season one of Paris Has Fallen, some suspect a continuation of the story could take Vincent and Zara to Africa. It’s important to note that season two hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Richard’s comment about an opportunity for Freja in the Central African Republic sounds promising regarding what could lie ahead.

Explore Paris Like Vincent and Zara

(Inha Bae/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Several popular tourist destinations appear throughout Paris Has Fallen. You might recognize the beautiful Seine River backgrounding some particularly tense fights between characters, and don’t forget to look out for priceless artwork hanging in the Louvre during some of the chase sequences.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Paris is between April and May, or September and October; this is when you can count on favorable weather for outdoor activites.

Transportation Options: Riding on The Metro allows visitors to feel like they’re a local. It offers the ease of traveling via a transportation system with over 300 stations.

One of the most prominent landmarks that appears in the Paris Has Fallen trailer is the Eiffel Tower, which is repainted every seven years. The glimmering lights at night attract thousands of love birds and adventurers daily – some of whom might be on secret M16 missions of their own!

As Sportskeeda notes, one of the city’s best-known streets, Champs-Élysées appears on-screen during anxiety-inducing car chases, creating romantic and historic contrast from all the action unfolding for Vincent and Zara. Elsewhere, the 18th-century Hôtel de Soubise is one of the primary filming locations for season one of Paris Has Fallen. You might not be able to book a room in the National Archives Garden, but you can explore the museum seven days a week on your own or as part of a walking tour.

Things to Do: Other must-visit destinations in Paris include the Notre-Dame, the World’s Oldest Circus and of course, the palace of Versailles. If you want to cross a lot off your bucket list in one outing, we suggest booking tickets for one of many hop-on hop-off bus tours.

Where to Eat: Le Jules Verne is a restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower. With two Michelin stars, they provide lovers of the landmark and Paris with an unforgettable experience: an incredible view and a delicious meal. For a totally unique dining experience, check out Under The Sea, or if you wind up in the heart of Paris, drop by Comme Un Bouillon for a quick and affordable bite.

Where to Stay: The Padam Hotel offers good breakfast and a close proximity to the Eiffel Tower (plus a balcony to enjoy the view). Secret de Paris – Hotel & Spa is perfect for the luxury traveler, meanwhile the Hotel Aida Opera has more affordable rooms.