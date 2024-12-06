Before homebodies settle in for the holiday season, Hollywood is flooding streaming services and cinemas with new and exciting content to start December on a high note. Just a few days into the month, Netflix has already unveiled Thailand’s take on Black Mirror – Tomorrow and I – plus they’ve promised a second season of the newly released spy thriller, Black Doves. For movie lovers it’s a particularly exciting weekend as one of the year’s most highly-anticipated original projects, Mary, is finally here. Though the D.J. Caruso-directed biblical epic is a far try from Netflix’s traditional holiday content, production designer James Merifield still did an incredible job of turning North Africa into the likes of Jeruselum and Bethlehem.

Newcomer Israeli actress Noa Cohen shines in the titular lead role of Mary, with Ido Tako perfectly playing her devoted husband, Joseph. Meanwhile, the legendary Anthony Hopkins reigns terror as King Herrod, whose tyrannical nature sends him on a mission to stop the birth of the rumored son of God. Rather than follow the traditional nativity narrative, Timothy Michael Hayes’ version shows Jesus’ mother like never before, from her conception to the arrival of her miraculous son. If after watching you find yourself filled with the urge to travel to Mary‘s filming locations yourself, consider this your official guide!

How ‘Mary’ Turned Morocco Into the Holy Land

With the ongoing tension between Israel, Palestine and other nations around the globe, it makes sense that Caruso and his crew opted to get creative in their location process. They ultimately landed on filming Mary in stunning Morocco in early 2024, as the director explained in the new release’s press notes. “We chose Morocco as our primary location and traveled across the country to capture its sprawling deserts and ancient, abandoned villages over 700 years old,” he said.

“Herod’s Second Temple plays a key role in our story and in the unrest it caused among the Judeans,” Caruso continued. “We used an old museum as the interior base and constructed a practical exterior to anchor our scenes.” Rather than having to construct an entire Jeruselum of their own, Merifield and other production associates were able to stand on the shoulders of giants by using an old Ridley Scott set. The Gladiator II director’s 2005 project, Kingdom of Heaven, was also filmed in the Ouarzazate region of Morocco, as Decider reports.

Filming Locations You Can Visit

(Taisha Ellison/Unsplash)

On-screen, the northwest mountain city of Chefchaouen stands in for Bethlehem. The area is well known for its beautiful blue buildings that crew credit with adding a “photogenic charm” to Mary. If you tuned into Netflix’s Lonely Planet earlier this fall, you might recognize this unforgettable destination which was founded in 1471 and has a population of about 43,000. As it turns out, the walls were long ago painted blue, but their transition to their now-famous blue remains a mystery. Many tourists (and film crews) visit Chefchaouen – here’s what you need to know to make the most of your time there.

Travel Tips: Like many European travel destinations, it’s easy to explore here by foot. Frequent flyers suggest staying in the center of Chefchaouen to make the most of your time there, but no matter where you find yourself, the views will always be incredible. Locals in the area speak English, Spanish, Arabic and French. Many shops are cash-only (Morocco’s currency is dirhams) but ATMs are easily accessible around the square.

Best Time To Visit: If you’re not someone who tolerates heat well, plan your trip to Chefchaouen in the spring or fall to bask in moderate temperatures while you explore. Past visitors suggest spending two days in the area to take in all the sights, although any hikers might want to stay longer to check out the nearby mountain trails.

Tips For Movie Fans: The story of Mary takes place long before technology was around to keep us connected. If you want to ensure you get some rest and relaxation on your vacation, unplug from your phone for at least a few hours to be in the moment. Bring along a disposable camera so you can still capture your favorite travel moments without feeling the need to share them on Instagram right away.

Things To Do in Morocco Beyond ‘Mary’

Morocco is a vast country with something to offer every kind of traveler. Nature enthusiasts will love the Jardin Marjorelle while those looking to shop will flock to the Medina of Marrakesh. Historic and religious sites like the Bahia Palace and Hassan II Mosque are both must-sees, each offering guided tours for anyone hoping to learn more about Africa’s history. Seasoned hikers can climb to the incredible Cascades d’Ouzoud – and enjoy a delicious traditional meal afterward. Anyone hoping to work on their tan can do so at Plage d’Agadir, just one of Morocco’s family-friendly beaches.

Where to Stay

Breakfast is included at many of Chefchaouen’s top-rated accommodations, including Puerta Azul, the Villa Rita Guesthouse and Dar Meziana. All three options boast 4.5 stars on Trip Advisor and are fully refundable should any unforeseen things get in the way of your travel plans. For the luxury traveler, we suggest the Lina Ryad & Spa where you can relax on the rooftop terrace after exploring nearby Mary filming locations. If you’re visiting Morocco on a budget, Hotel Casa Miguel En Chefchaouen or Hotel Pedro might be more in your price range.