In Susannah Grant’s Lonely Planet, Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth cross paths at a writer’s retreat where the former’s character, Katherine, struggles to break away from her manuscript. Hemsworth (who plays Owen) is there accompanying another writer who’s closer to his age. When Katherine finally looks up from her laptop, she effortlessly builds a connection with Owen. Outside of the intriguing storyline, the romantic setting makes it easy for the two’s passion to grow with luxury rooms, gorgeous views and warm, sandy beaches surrounding them.

In Lonely Planet, two popular tourist destinations – Morocco and Los Angeles – are showcased beautifully. After watching the new Netflix movie, you’ll be booking a flight to North Africa in hopes of finding love too! Because the romance film just arrived on the streamer, it’s not yet clear which scenes were captured in America, but locals can confirm there’s never a dull moment in Sun City. For anyone looking to adventure a bit further away in the coming months, let Katherine and Owen be your inspiration to check out Morocco.

Owen and Katherine Explore Morocco Amid Their Secret Romance

Moussa Idrissi

Key Scenes: The writer’s retreat in Lonely Planet takes place in beautiful Morocco.

Best Time to Visit: The country’s coastal regions are favorable year-round; those who are sensitive to heat will prefer visiting in the spring or fall months.

Transportation Options: Morocco is home to Africa’s fastest trains, linking Tangier, Rabat and Casablanca with hourly trips.

Most of Lonely Planet was shot throughout Morocco during 2022. In the film, luxurious rooms, blue-tiled streets, bustling markets and a family tea service set the scene for Katherine, welcoming her to a vacation that’s intended to spark her creativity and ward off writer’s block. While Owen finds himself bored, he’s happy to connect with Katherine. His attitude towards the rest of the writers is less than enthused, a similar attitude that he has towards travel in general. However, the understanding and deep desire for one another that he and Katherine share sustain him and open his eyes to the beauty of his surroundings.

Things to Do: Jardin Marojorelle is a garden escape from the fast-paced markets of Morocco. A stunning cactus collection and that famous blue color adorn the quarters providing a treat for the eyes as one takes a stroll. Admission tickets are around $30.

Where to Eat: The Amal Women’s Training Center combines cuisine and philanthropy to create a unique and satisfying experience for its visitors. Located at ​​Rue Allal Ben Ahmed, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco, the women servers learn about hospitality, interviewing and gain knowledge of both the English and French languages. Only open for lunch, reservations are suggested. The training center-restaurant is a 4-minute drive from Jardin Marjorelle.

Where to Stay: The Central House Marrakech Medina is a top-rated hostel with rooftop dining located in Marrakech, Morocco. In addition to a terrace and airport shuttle, the hostel, located at Amssafah 32, Quartier Assouel, Marrakech, Medina, 40000 Marrakech, Morocco, is a 10-minute drive from Jardin Marjorelle.

The ‘Lonely Planet’ Setting Is Said To Be The Star of the Film

Reviewers of the film point towards Katherine and Owen’s age gap as a perceived underdevelopment of the script, suggesting why Morocco shines so brightly. The country’s beauty is undeniable, and the dreaminess of it all allows the viewer of the film to imagine themselves vacationing in a place they would want to live in forever – but perhaps that’s the point. Fantasy is at play within the dynamics and the filming location with there being an interdependence between the setting and their connection. Nonetheless, views from the kasbah enchant Katherine and Owen, opening them up to who and what’s around them, specifically each other.

Will you be watching Lonely Planet this weekend? Let us know in the comments!