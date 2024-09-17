Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, and Jacob Scipio star in Netflix’s intriguing thriller Pieces of Her. The series follows Andy Oliver (Heathcote) as she uncovers her mother Laura’s (Collette) mysterious and dark past.

The show remains unrenewed despite its popularity, leaving fans eager for more since its March 4, 2022 debut. For those seeking closure, visiting the show’s filming locations may offer a way to immerse themselves in the mystery. For those who haven’t read Karin Slaughter’s book, visiting the filming locations could be the next best thing.

Where Was Pieces of Her Filmed?

Although set in Georgia, Pieces of Her was filmed in various locations across Australia. The original plan changed, and production relocated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Producers chose Australia for its resemblance to the fictional setting and its low COVID-19 cases at the time. Here’s a look at some key filming locations and what to do if you visit them.

Blue Mountains, New South Wales

Joeyy Lee / Unsplash

Key Scenes: Additional outdoor scenes from the series were shot here.

Best Time to Visit: Spring in the Blue Mountains, New South Wales, is characterized by mild temperatures, blooming wildflowers, and stunning scenery, making it an ideal time for outdoor activities like hiking and sightseeing.

Transportation Options: Public buses to Echo Point and Explorer buses provide easy access to popular scenic viewpoints and attractions.

The Blue Mountains are a stunning range west of Sydney, known for their dramatic scenery. This UNESCO World Heritage region was used to represent the rolling hills of Georgia. Visitors can enjoy the natural beauty that was featured in Pieces of Her. High elevations and panoramic views in the Blue Mountains National Park offer a perfect backdrop for hiking, waterfalls, and cable car rides.

Things to Do: Hike the trails, marvel at waterfalls, or take a cable car ride.

Where to Eat: Aunty Ed’s Restaurant and Bar and Pins on Lurline are great choices.

Where to Stay: Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains (MGallery) and Lilianfels Blue Mountains Resort and Spa are comfortable stays.

Sydney, Australia

Dan Freeman / Unsplash

Key Scenes: Sam’s Diner, a popular eatery known for its diverse menu featuring classic Australian dishes with a modern twist, and shots of the surrounding town are essential scenes.

Best Time to Visit: September through November and March to May are great times to visit because the weather is pleasant, crowds are smaller, and accommodations are more affordable during these shoulder seasons.

Transportation Options: Trains, buses, ferries, and light rail provide extensive coverage across the city and its surrounding areas, are affordable, efficient, and offer scenic views.

Filming began in Sydney in early 2021. The production team used areas like North Ryde, Camperdown, and Homebush to piece together the suburban scenes for the show. Sydney Olympic Park in Homebush is a particularly recognizable location. This vibrant city offers a blend of metropolitan and suburban experiences.

Things to Do: Visit the Sydney Opera House, Royal Botanic Garden, or Sydney Harbour Bridge for memorable experiences.

Where to Eat: NOMAD Sydney, Café Sydney, and O Bar and Dining offer exceptional culinary experiences with innovative menus, stunning views, and a blend of modern Australian cuisine.

Where to Stay: The Four Seasons Hotel Sydney, Shangri-La Sydney, and InterContinental are excellent places to stay due to their luxurious accommodations, prime locations near iconic landmarks, stunning harbor views, and world-class amenities.

Umina Beach, New South Wales

Joel Henry / Unsplash

Key Scenes: Laura’s house, shooting scene, and coastal shots all provided memorable images.

Best Time to Visit: June through August provides a quieter experience with mild winter temperatures, fewer crowds, and excellent opportunities for peaceful beach walks and whale watching.

Transportation Options: Trains, buses, and cars are good transportation options because they provide convenient and flexible access to the area.

Umina Beach, located on the Central Coast, is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, a contrast to the tense scenes filmed there for Pieces of Her. The beach’s natural beauty juxtaposes the heart-pounding moments in the series. The show transformed the Macmasters Beach home, a key location, while Margarita Daze, a local hotspot, served as the backdrop for an intense gunman scene.

Things to Do: Whale-watching tours, pottery classes at Centered Ceramics, and yoga on the beach allow visitors to connect with the coastal environment and local culture in an enriching way.

Where to Eat: Margarita Daze, Six Degrees Café, and Miori Japanese Restaurant are great places to eat, all in relaxed, welcoming settings.

Where to Stay: NRMA Ocean Beach Holiday Resort and Mantra Ettalong Beach have prime beachfront locations, family-friendly amenities, and comfortable accommodations that offer easy access to local attractions and stunning coastal views.

Visiting these film locations can provide a deeper connection to the mystery of Pieces of Her, allowing fans to step into the world that captivated them on screen.