You’ve seen Ralph Lauren’s campaign celebrating the historically Black community of Oak Bluffs in Martha’s Vineyard, binged Forever on Netflix, and heard that AFROTECH™ House at Martha’s Vineyard is taking over the island on August 14. Naturally, now you’re plotting how to get yourself to that dreamy little escape off the coast of Massachusetts. Ideally, the right getaway won’t require spending your entire paycheck or turning into a frazzled version of yourself mid-journey.

You’re not alone. The Vineyard has long been a sought-after destination: charming, historic, and unapologetically Black in August. However, getting to the Vineyard requires some planning, as there are no bridges or tunnels connecting it to the mainland. This means you must travel by sea or air, with each method offering its own experiences. From East Coast cities to nearby towns, reaching Martha’s Vineyard comes down to how you like to travel and how much you’re willing to spend.

Gary D’Ercole / Getty Images

Ferry Options

The most popular way to reach Martha’s Vineyard is by ferry, which offers scenic views and a truly authentic island arrival experience. The Steamship Authority operates year-round service from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven, with seasonal service to Oak Bluffs. As the only ferry service that carries vehicles, reservations for cars are essential and should be made months in advance for summer travel. Walk-on passengers don’t need reservations but should arrive early during peak times.

For those not bringing a car, passenger-only ferry options abound. The Island Queen provides a quick 35-minute trip from Falmouth Harbor to Oak Bluffs, operating mid-May through mid-October. Hy-Line Cruises offers high-speed ferry service from Hyannis to Oak Bluffs, featuring comfortable seating and onboard amenities like snack bars and beverages. This option is ideal for travelers staying in mid-Cape locations who don’t want to drive to Woods Hole.

Travelers from the New York area can take advantage of SeaStreak, which offers seasonal service from New York City and New Jersey directly to Oak Bluffs. While the journey takes five to six hours, it eliminates the need to drive or fly to Massachusetts first.

Flying To Martha’s Vineyard

For those seeking the fastest route, flying to Martha’s Vineyard Airport (MVY) offers convenience and time savings. Year-round flights operate from Boston via Cape Air and Southern Airways Express, with a flight time of approximately 40 minutes. During the peak season from May through October, additional service is available from New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and other major cities through airlines such as JetBlue, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

The airport sits in the center of the island, a short drive from most towns. Its small size means quick boarding and easy access to ground transportation upon arrival. Early booking is strongly recommended, especially for summer weekends when flights tend to fill up quickly.

Getting Around Martha’s Vineyard Without A Car

Many visitors choose to leave their vehicles on the mainland, avoiding the hassle and expense of ferry reservations for cars. Martha’s Vineyard has excellent transportation alternatives, including an efficient public bus system that connects all six towns. Taxis, rideshare services, and bike rentals provide additional options for exploring the island at your own pace.

This car-free approach not only saves money but also aligns with the island’s relaxed pace and environmental values. Rental cars are available on the island for those who decide they need one after arrival.

From Boston To Woods Hole

For travelers flying into Boston without a car, convenient bus service connects to the ferries. Peter Pan Buses and Plymouth & Brockton offer direct routes from Boston Logan Airport and South Station to the Steamship Authority terminal in Woods Hole. The journey takes approximately 2.5 hours, with schedules designed to align with ferry departures. It creates a seamless connection for those traveling from major cities or international destinations through Boston.

With AFROTECH™ House at Martha’s Vineyard approaching and Martha’s Vineyard continuing to capture cultural attention, now is the perfect time to plan your visit to this iconic New England destination.