If you’re dreaming about strolling through Paris, sampling pasta in Rome, or exploring the historic streets of Barcelona, you’ll soon need to complete an extra step before your European adventure. The European Union is implementing a new travel authorization system called ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System). It will affect American travelers and citizens from 58 other countries who currently enjoy visa-free travel to the European Union.

Initially announced in 2016 with an initial fee of €7, the EU recently increased the cost to €20 (about $23.25) before the system even launches. After multiple delays, ETIAS is now set to go into effect in the last quarter of 2026, giving travelers a bit more time to adapt to this new requirement. The system aims to strengthen security while streamlining border control for the millions of tourists who visit the Schengen Area each year.

Despite the name and fee, ETIAS is not a visa in itself. “ETIAS is not a visa and does not reintroduce visa-like obligations,” European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper explained to USA Today. “There will be no need to go to a consulate to make an application, no biometric data will be collected, and no additional documentation will be required beyond a valid travel document.”

What Exactly Is ETIAS?

ETIAS is an electronic travel authorization that allows visitors from visa-exempt countries to enter 30 European countries for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period. The system will pre-screen travelers before they arrive at European borders, checking them against security databases like Interpol and Europol to identify potential risks early.

You’ll need ETIAS if you’re from a country that currently doesn’t require a visa for short stays in Europe, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. If you previously traveled to Europe without applying for a visa, you’ll now need this new authorization.

How To Apply For ETIAS

The application process is straightforward and entirely online. You’ll need a valid passport with at least three months’ validity beyond your planned departure date, an email address, and a credit or debit card to pay the €20 fee. The system will collect basic personal information, passport details, and answers to security and health questions. Most approvals happen quickly – sometimes within minutes – though some may take a few days.

Once approved, your ETIAS authorization remains valid for three years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. The authorization links directly to your passport, so if you get a new one, you’ll need to apply for a new ETIAS as well. Children under 18 and adults over 70 are exempt from the fee, though they still need the authorization.

Why Europe Created This System

The primary purpose of ETIAS is to enhance security while facilitating more efficient travel. With millions of international visitors annually, European authorities needed a better system to monitor who enters the region. ETIAS helps detect security risks before travelers arrive, combats illegal migration, streamlines border control for shorter lines, and enables public health monitoring during outbreaks.