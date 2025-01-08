In Europe, what is considered “warm” depends on the season, and spring brings its own unique charm. As the continent blooms with lush landscapes and sunny skies, this season is the ideal time to shake off the winter blues. Seasonal affective disorder doesn’t exist this time of year. April is perfect for exploring warm destinations across Europe without peak summer crowds. From Mediterranean coastlines to historic cities bathed in sunshine, here are the best warm places to visit in Europe in April for your spring getaway.

Seville, Spain: A Sunlit Andalusian Gem

Olga Angelucci

Seville is one of Europe’s warmest cities in April, with temperatures averaging 70°F (21°C). The city comes alive with the vibrant Semana Santa (Holy Week) processions, showcasing rich cultural traditions in the form of elaborate religious parades, intricate floats adorned with flowers and statues, solemn music, and heartfelt communal participation. Don’t miss landmarks like the Alcázar and Seville Cathedral, or take a stroll through the fragrant orange tree-lined streets.

Crete, Greece: Mediterranean Bliss

Yevheniia

With temperatures around 68°F (20°C), Crete is an excellent warm-weather destination in Europe for April. Visit its pristine beaches like Elafonissi, hike the Samaria Gorge, or explore ancient ruins at Knossos. Springtime brings lush greenery and wildflowers, adding charm to this Greek island. Charming towns like Chania and Rethymno offer picturesque harbors and winding streets

Explore ancient sites, enjoy local cuisine, and take in vibrant wildflowers blooming across the island. Visitors can also indulge in Cretan cuisine, known for its fresh ingredients and traditional flavors, under sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Lisbon, Portugal: Sunshine and Sea Breezes

Div Manickam

Portugal’s capital offers mild temperatures averaging 65°F (18°C) in April. The city is alive with blooming jacaranda trees, pastel-colored buildings, and iconic yellow trams. Explore the historic Alfama district, ride iconic trams, or enjoy waterfront dining along the Tagus River.

Lisbon is ideal for those seeking sunny weather combined with cultural exploration. The city’s rich history is evident in landmarks like the Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, while its modern edge shines in trendy neighborhoods like Bairro Alto. Visit São Jorge Castle, sample pasteis de nata, or take a day trip to Sintra and Cascais.

Dubrovnik, Croatia: The Pearl of the Adriatic

Dmitriy Pap

Dubrovnik offers stunning coastal views and temperatures around 64°F (18°C) in April. Walk along the city’s medieval walls, explore its UNESCO-listed Old Town, or relax on nearby beaches like Banje. Known as the “Pearl of the Adriatic,” Dubrovnik is perfect in April, with fewer crowds at landmarks like the Old Town walls. History buffs will love the city’s fascinating past, while nature lovers can enjoy walking along the scenic coastline or dining al fresco at seafood restaurants.

The spring months provide a tranquil escape before the summer crowds arrive. You can take a boat ride to Lokrum Island, or enjoy fresh seafood at local taverns.

Malta: Island Sunshine and History

Daiga Ellaby

Malta boasts an average temperature of 68°F (20°C) in April, making it one of Europe’s sunniest destinations. The island’s warm spring weather makes it ideal for exploring Valletta’s historic streets, the medieval city of Mdina, or the ancient megalithic temples. Adventurers can dive or snorkel in crystal-clear waters, while sun-seekers can relax at the Blue Lagoon on nearby Comino. The mix of historical treasures and natural beauty makes Malta a unique and unforgettable destination.

Sicily, Italy: A Warm Spring Escape

Sarah Penney

Sicily, with temperatures hovering around 67°F (19°C), is a fantastic European destination in April. Visit the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, hike Mount Etna, or indulge in local delicacies like cannoli and arancini. Spring blooms add a picturesque touch to the island’s landscapes. The mild weather is perfect for enjoying the island’s beaches and vineyards.

Nice, France: The French Riviera in Bloom

Aaron Burden

The French Riviera enjoys pleasant temperatures of about 63°F (17°C) in April. Nice is perfect for strolling along the Promenade des Anglais, exploring local markets, or relaxing on pebble beaches. In April, the weather is ideal for strolling along the Promenade des Anglais, visiting local markets, and exploring the city’s art museums, such as the Musée Matisse. Try the crispy frog legs. Spring is also an excellent time to visit nearby Monaco or Cannes.

Paphos, Cyprus: Sun-Drenched Shores

Mariana Mishina

Paphos is one of Europe’s warmest places in April, with temperatures around 72°F (22°C). Explore the Tombs of the Kings, relax on Coral Bay Beach, or hike through Akamas Peninsula National Park. Cyprus’s sunny climate and ancient history make it a top spring destination for travelers of various propensities. The town’s charming harbor, lined with seafood restaurants, is ideal for relaxing after a day of exploration.

Valencia, Spain: Orange Blossom Season

Karolina Kolacz

Valencia combines history, modernity, and vibrant culture, making it a standout destination in April, with average temperatures of 68°F (20°C). Visit the futuristic City of Arts and Sciences, relax on sandy beaches, or enjoy freshly made paella in its birthplace. With mild weather and blooming parks, it’s an excellent time to soak in Valencia’s lively atmosphere.

Canary Islands, Spain: Perpetual Spring

Ash Amplifies

While technically off the African coast, the Canary Islands are part of Spain and enjoy year-round warm weather. In April, temperatures reach a pleasant 73°F (23°C). Each island offers something unique, from the sand dunes of Gran Canaria to the tranquil lagoons of Fuerteventura. Whether seeking adventure or relaxation, the Canary Islands provide the perfect spring escape.

Tips for Visiting Europe in April