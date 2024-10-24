Valencia, Spain’s third-largest city, as with any dynamic hub of culture and innovation, offers an incredible blend of ancient history, modern architecture, and natural beauty. Nestled on the Mediterranean coast, Valencia includes a Mediterranean charm that sets it apart from other Spanish cities. It is famously known as the birthplace of paella. Whether you’re a traveler exploring its iconic landmarks or a worldwide foodie indulging in local cuisine, there’s no shortage of activities for visitors. Here are some of the best things to do in Valencia, Spain, whether you’re visiting for the first time or a regular to the area.

Visit the City of Arts and Sciences

Luca Albrecht

On any list of things to do in Valencia, Spain, the City of Arts and Sciences is sure to make the cut. One of Valencia’s most iconic attractions is the futuristic City of Arts and Sciences (Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias). Designed by renowned architect Santiago Calatrava, this architectural marvel houses several cultural and scientific institutions, including an opera house, planetarium, and Europe’s largest aquarium, the Oceanogràfic. The embodiment of Valencia’s ambition is a must-visit.

Considered one of the 12 Treasures of Spain, it’s in the southeast end of the old Turia river. This historic spot has also found itself as a filming location more than once. It was utilized in 2016 for the season 10 Doctor Who episode “Smile”, as DELOS headquarters in Westworld, and even made an appearance in season 2 of Star Wars Andor.

Explore Valencia’s Historic Old Town (El Carmen)

Ben Morris

Valencia’s Old Town, also known as El Carmen, is a labyrinth of narrow streets spilling over with history and charm. As you wander through this district, you’ll come across stunning landmarks like the Valencia Cathedral, home to the famous Holy Grail, and the Serranos Towers, one of the city’s ancient gates. El Carmen is also filled with trendy cafés, boutiques, and street art, making it an excellent spot for both history buffs and casual explorers.

Relax on Valencia’s Beaches

Eugen Kurcheruk

Valencia is a prime coastal destination in Spain, home to some of the best urban beaches. Playa de la Malvarrosa and Playa del Cabanyal are both within easy reach of the city center, offering golden sands, clear waters, and plenty of beachfront restaurants where you can enjoy traditional Spanish paella. Whether you want to sunbathe, swim, or enjoy a beachfront stroll, Valencia’s beaches mix urban convenience with Mediterranean vibes. It’s also located in convenient proximity to the next item on our list of things to do in Valencia, Spain:

Visit the Central Market (Mercado Central)

Luca Albrecht

Food lovers will want to make a stop at Valencia’s famous Mercado Central, one of Europe’s largest fresh produce markets. Located in the nexus of the city, the market is housed in a stunning modernist building dating back to the early 20th century, that offers a sensory overload of local ingredients, including fresh seafood, Iberian ham, fruits, and vegetables. This place offers more than 1,200 stalls selling a wide array of fresh produce, seafood, meats, cheeses, spices, and local delicacies like jamón ibérico and Valencian oranges, traditional horchata and fartons – a treat ubiquitous of the Valencian town of Alboraia. It is renowned for its selection of fresh seafood, thanks to Valencia’s proximity to the Mediterranean.

Discover Albufera Natural Park

Pexels

Just a short drive from the city, Albufera Natural Park is home to the rice paddies that provide the key ingredient for authentic paella Valenciana. This shallow, coastal lagoon is just south of Valencia, and easily accessed via bus, boat, bike, or even through a guided walking tour that will show you all the must-see points of this national park. The main way to get there is via the El Saler highway (V-15), starting in Valencia proper and crossing north to south, going as far as El Saler.

Witness the traditional rice farming by taking a boat ride at sunset. Enjoy birdwatching or explore the scenic walking trails. Albufera is also a great place to sample authentic paella at one of the local restaurants in the nearby villages.

Experience the Fallas Festival

No other Spanish city can quite match the scale and firework-filled grandeur of Las Fallas. If you’re lucky enough to visit Valencia in March, the world-famous Fallas Festival is a must-see for any traveler. This UNESCO-listed event is a celebration of art, creativity, and Valencian culture, where giant paper-mâché figures (called “ninots”) are paraded through the streets before being burned in a grand spectacle on the final night. Artists and local communities spend months crafting these intricate sculptures, which can reach up to 30 feet tall. Witness the endless street parties that accompany their downfall.

Why Valencia Should Be on Your Travel Bucket List

Whether you’re visiting for a weekend or an extended stay, Valencia’s diverse pallet caters to all interests. There are plenty of things to do in Valencia, Spain, enough to fill one long trip or several short excursions. From the futuristic City of Arts and Sciences to the tranquil shores of Playa de la Malvarrosa, this city is a place worth visiting.