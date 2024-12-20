Nestled along the sparkling Adriatic coast lies a treasure trove of historic towns and landscapes known as Croatia. This country is the home to King’s Landing, an iconic destination for fans of Game of Thrones. Whether you covet the ancient streets from the popular television show, island hopping across turquoise waters, or world-class cuisine in a foreign place, Croatia has something for every type of traveler. This guide will highlight what to do and see, showcasing the country’s must-visit attractions and hidden gems.

Sergii Gulenok

Explore Dubrovnik, the “Pearl of the Adriatic”

Matthias Mullie

Dubrovnik, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a must-see. Emblazoned in pop culture, this is the city of King’s Landing, where Game of Thrones fans can enjoy guided tours of iconic filming locations. Walk the historic city walls for panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea, visit Fort Lovrijenac, and stroll down Stradun, the city’s main thoroughfare.

Discover Plitvice Lakes National Park

A visit to Plitvice Lakes National Park is a bucket-list experience. Located in central Croatia, it covers over 295 square kilometers (114 square miles) and is the oldest national park in the country, established in 1949. Known for its cascading waterfalls and turquoise lakes, this UNESCO site offers hiking trails and boat rides.

Andraz Lazic

Island Hop Along the Adriatic Coast

Kristina Kutlesa

Croatia boasts over 1,200 islands. Popular islands include Hvar, known for its nightlife, lavender fields, and charming harbor. For a more quaint and quieter experience, consider the medieval architecture and local wine of Korčula. For those that need to reset from the constant stimulation of modern life, Vis is a bit more secluded, with beaches and popular Blue Cave tours—the Blue Cave is renowned for its vivid blue interior, which creates an ethereal, otherworldly effect. Croatia’s coastline is ideal for sailing enthusiasts.

Visit Split and Diocletian’s Palace

Mingrui He

Split, historically known as Spalato, is the second-largest city in Croatia. Here visitors can explore Diocletian’s Palace, a sprawling Roman complex that forms the heart of the city. After sightseeing, relax along the Riva promenade or take a ferry to nearby islands like Brač or Šolta.

Zagreb: Croatia’s Capital City

Tom Wheatley

Zagreb is the epicenter of the country’s identify, and offers a mix of vibrant street life, museums, and Austro-Hungarian architecture. Visit the Museum of Broken Relationships, explore Upper Town’s historic landmarks, and the iconic St. Mark’s Church with its colorful tiled roof and the Gothic-style Zagreb Cathedral. After a day of exploration, indulge in traditional Croatian dishes at one of the cozy local taverns, where you can savor hearty stews, grilled meats, and fresh pastries.

Trogir: A Hidden Gem

Piotr Musiol

Another UNESCO-listed town, Trogir, is a perfectly preserved medieval destination. Walk its cobblestone streets, marvel at the Cathedral of St. Lawrence, and enjoy the scenic waterfront. This mix of Renaissance, baroque, and Romanesque buildings are suited for many architecture enthusiasts.

Pula and Its Roman Amphitheater

Nathanael Lim H

In the northern region of Istria, Pula’s Roman Amphitheater is a remarkable site. It’s one of the best-preserved Roman arenas in the world and hosts cultural events and concerts throughout the year. Built in the 1st century AD, during the reign of Emperor Vespasian (around 27 BC–68 AD), the amphitheater was used for gladiator contests, public spectacles, and entertainment, much like other Roman arenas. It could hold up to 20,000 spectators, making it one of the largest amphitheaters of its kind.

Hike in Krka National Park

James Feaver

Located in central Dalmatia, Croatia, Krka National Park rivals Plitvice with its own cascading waterfalls and lush greenery. Don’t miss Skradinski Buk, one of the park’s (and Europe’s) largest waterfalls, where swimming is allowed during summer.

Explore the Marooned Beauty of Marjan Hill

Sheila C

Located in Split, on the western tip of Split peninsula, Marjan Hill offers hiking and biking trails with breathtaking views of the city and the sea. The hill is covered with dense Mediterranean vegetation, including pine forests, olive trees, and cypress, making it a peaceful and green oasis close to the bustling city.

Savor Croatian Cuisine and Wine

Davidson Luna

Croatia’s food scene is a culinary journey for so many foreign tourists. Indulge in fresh seafood along the coast, sample black risotto in Dalmatia, and enjoy truffles in Istria. Pair your meals with Croatian wines, like the red Plavac Mali or the white Pošip.

Practical Travel Tips for Croatia

Best Time to Visit : Spring (April to June) and fall (September to October) offer pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

: Spring (April to June) and fall (September to October) offer pleasant weather and fewer crowds. Currency : Croatia uses the euro (EUR). Credit cards are widely accepted, but cash is handy for smaller towns.

: Croatia uses the euro (EUR). Credit cards are widely accepted, but cash is handy for smaller towns. Transportation : Use ferries to navigate the islands, and buses or rental cars for mainland travel.

: Use ferries to navigate the islands, and buses or rental cars for mainland travel. Stay Hydrated: Croatia’s summer heat can be intense, so carry a reusable water bottle.

Plan Your Croatian Adventure Today

Croatia is a destination that caters to history buffs, beach lovers, and outdoor adventurers alike. Whether you’re marveling at Dubrovnik’s city walls, diving into the turquoise waters of the Adriatic, or savoring local wines, the list of what to do and see in Croatia is endless. Start planning your trip today. Be prepared, and enjoy this Adriatic gem.