As the temperatures drop, and December’s overplayed holiday jingles become the norm, some may consider this the perfect time to trade snowy landscapes for warm, sun-soaked destinations. In December’s defiance, there’s a warm weather haven out there both near and far, whether you’re looking for a tropical escape, a family-friendly holiday, or a romantic retreat.

So, where can you abscond to? Here are five of the best places to travel in December to escape the chill. From beachy getaways to the nightlife of Dubai, you’ll sure to find a great place to end your year toasty and comfortable.

The Maldives: A Tropical Paradise

Prime Activities: Snorkeling, visiting uninhabited islands, two-hour submarine tours from Male, dolphin cruises.

Where to Stay: Furaveri Maldives, Angaga Island Resort & Spa, Adaaran Club Ranaalhi.

For a luxurious tropical getaway, a Maldive trip starts via seaplane over islands sprawled below like discarded pearls. The 1,190 islands across 26 atolls in the Indian Ocean offer pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and overwater villas. With warm temperatures averaging around 85°F, December is an ideal time to enjoy snorkeling, scuba diving, or simply relaxing by the turquoise sea.

Couples will enjoy the romantic sunset cruises. Families can explore the coral reefs. Overwater villas offer direct access to the water. The Maldives is a bucket-list destination for anyone looking to escape the cold this winter.

Cancún, Mexico: Beach Bliss Meets Adventure

Prime Activities: Visit Museo Maya de Cancún y Zona Arqueológica de San Miguelito or the Interactive Aquarium, relax on Playa Norte or Playa Forum, or take a day trip to Chichen Itza.

Where to Stay: Hard Rock Hotel Cancún, Marriott Cancún, Hotel Emporio.

Cancún makes for a top choice as a warm December getaway, somewhat close to home, just south of the US, combining gorgeous beaches with rich cultural experiences. Enjoy sunny days lounging on the Riviera Maya, with temperatures hovering around 82°F. For adventure seekers, Cancún offers snorkeling in cenotes, exploring Mayan ruins, and vibrant nightlife.

December is also the start of the whale shark season. Swim with these gentle giants via guided tour. Affordable resorts and direct flights make Cancún an accessible choice for families and solo travelers alike.

Dubai, UAE: Warm Weather and Glamour

Prime Activities: Enjoy high-end luxury shopping at the Dubai Mall, visit the Burj Khalifa or the Dubai Miracle Garden, or have fun at the Aquaventure Waterpark or Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo.

Where to Stay: Burj al Arab Jumeira Hotal, FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotal, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

With temperatures in the mid-70s, December is one of the best times to visit Dubai. This cosmopolitan city offers a mix of luxury, adventure, and culture. Relax on the sandy shores of Jumeirah Beach or take a day trip to the mesmerizing dunes of the Arabian Desert. By night, the city glitters like a space station.

For a more festive twist, enjoy Dubai’s winter markets and dazzling Christmas decorations. The blend of modern attractions and warm weather makes Dubai a unique break from tradition for travelers of all types, and a favorite warm place to travel in December.

Phuket, Thailand: Sun, Sand, and Serenity

Prime Activities: Visit the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park or Chaithararam Temple, relax on Kata Beach, or shop at the Naka Weekend Market.

Where to Stay: Bandara Villas, Crest Resort, B2 Phuket Premier Hotel

Phuket is one of Asia’s premier winter sun destinations, with its warm weather, lush landscapes, and beach life. Cities are on either coast here. December marks the dry season, offering plenty of sunshine and calm seas that lap the shore like an old dog seeking attention.

Relax on famous beaches like Patong or Kata, explore stunning limestone cliffs at Phang Nga Bay, or indulge in authentic Thai cuisine. For those with a stone heart, jump into a Tiger cage. Phuket is also home to luxurious resorts and affordable accommodations, making it perfect for both budget travelers and those seeking a touch of elegance.

Key West, Florida: A Warm U.S. Escape

Prime Activities: Visit the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, Rest Beach, Loggerhead Beach, Duval Street, or the Key West Garden Club.

Where to Stay: Marriott Beachside Hotel, Ocean’s Edge Resort & Marina, Casablanca Hotel Key West

Closer to home, Key West is a sunlit postcard where nothing seems quite real. Temperatures average in the mid-70s. This sunny island is laced with laid-back charm, beautiful beaches, and iconic sunsets.

Explore Duval Street’s lively bars and restaurants, enjoy water sports like snorkeling and paddleboarding, or simply relax with a book on the sand. Key West is also a great destination for families seeking a hassle-free, warm-weather getaway.

So, What is the Best Warm Place to Travel to in December?

December is the perfect time to escape the cold and treat yourself to some winter sun. These five warm places to go in December offer tropical islands, lounging on Caribbean beaches, or soaking up the sunlit culture.

Pro Tip: Book early to secure the best deals on flights and accommodations, and prepare to trade the snow for sunshine!