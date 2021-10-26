15 Things To Consider Before Traveling To The Maldives

The Maldives has always been touted as a bucket list/ dream destination. And while that can be true if you decide to take the super over-the-top luxury approach to traveling there, it can also be an affordable place to visit if you want it to be.

We often see the photos of the overwater bungalows or even underwater restaurants, but what else do you know about the country? There’s so much more to The Maldives than some social media pages present, and we want to equip you with some tips and facts before you begin your planning to the breathtaking destination.

So, if The Maldives is on your list, or you have plans for a do-over, here are some things to consider before you head out.