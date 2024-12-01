Give yourself or a loved one the gift of a vacation as flight prices drop slightly. December offers some cheap places to travel, right on time for people needing a quick getaway as temperatures drop ahead of winter.

What’s great about traveling in December is that it offers the time to relax and reset ahead of the New Year. Take advantage of this time by traveling to places that will allow you to optimize relaxation. It’s also a great time to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as destinations come to life for the holidays with decor, seasonal drinks, and traditional dishes that appear during the holidays.

Here’s where to travel this December for less than $600 round-trip.

San Juan, Puerto Rico For Less Than $150 Round-Trip

December kicks off what people see as the best time to visit Puerto Rico. The weather is sunny and dry, and it’s a comfortable time to be outside, as average temperatures hover between the mid-70s to low 80s.

Set the tone of your trip by staying along Condado Beach. Most hotels will provide beach towels and beach chairs during a certain period as part of your stay (amenity tax). Make your way to Old San Juan for a taste of color, excellent seafood, and nightlife. Don’t forget to book a day trip to El Yunque National Forest for an outdoor adventure.

Round-trip flights from Fort Lauderdale, Boston, New York City, Tampa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Orlando, Charlotte, and Dallas are less than $150 on Skyscanner. The cheapest option leaves from Miami. Use December 14 through December 18 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket for less than $100.

Bridgetown, Barbados For Less Than $350 Round-Trip

December kicks off the dry season in Barbados, bringing warm temperatures and sunshine during a festive time on the island. On average, the temperatures stay around 80 degrees, so this is an ideal vacation for people who need to escape frigid temperatures. You will find that December is cheaper than January and February.

There are a ton of festive celebrations as Christmas comes alive with street festivals, decorations, and music. If you can time it correctly, get to Barbados before “Carols by Candlelight,” a Christmas Festival that features Christmas carols and concerts. This year’s event will be held on Dec. 8, 2024.

According to Skyscanner, round-trip flights from Atlanta, Durham, Orlando, Tampa, New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Boston are priced below $350. Miami strikes again with the cheapest option. Use December 7 through 14 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket for less than $275.

Panama City, Panama For Less Than $450 Round-Trip

With beautiful beaches, Afro-Caribbean cuisine, and stunning architecture, Panama City has plenty to do this December. Kick off your vacation by exploring the display across various communities. The holiday decorations are on the next level throughout the city as people get ready for the tropical and festive time of the year.

The food matches the festive energy as the seasonal delights come to make an appearance on the menus. Some traditional dishes to try include Chicken tamales and roasted pork. If you’re an eggnog lover, then try Ron Ponche. It’s Panamanian Eggnog made with ginger and hibiscus flower.

Round-trip flights from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, New York City, San Jose, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Boston are less than $450 on Skyscanner.

Flights from Miami are the cheapest this December. Use December 9 through the 16 for a round-trip flight for less than $300.

Castries, St. Lucia For Less Than $500 Round-Trip

For a second month in a row, St. Lucia has made it onto the list of cheapest places to travel. It’s a sign that St. Lucia is the place to be to end 2024. St. Lucia is your best bet if your main goal is to rest and relax before the New Year. The island exudes a spirit of self-care and self-worth.

On your itinerary should be visiting Sulphur Springs, a geological wonder where you can immerse yourself in mud pools and therapeutic mineral baths. Next, head to Gros Piton for a challenging and rewarding hike. Once you reach the top, your reward will be the stunning panoramic views of the city. After your hike, relax on the beautiful beaches for soft sand and warm water. The best beaches in St. Lucia are Anse Mamin Beach, Reduit Beach, and Anse Chastanet Beach.

Skyscanner offers round-trip flights from Buffalo, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Durham for less than $500. The cheapest flight leaves Boston on December 15 and returns on the 22 for less than $400.

Lisbon, Portugal For Less Than $600 Round-Trip

From Christmas markets to holiday décor and festive food, celebrate the season’s magic in one of Europe’s most lively cities.

You can use your time in Lisbon this December by solely visiting Christmas markets if that’s on your bucket list. Lisbon offers visitors a chance to experience the highly sought-after markets without the uncomfortable chill, like in Norway or Denmark. The top Christmas markets in Lisbon are Rossio Christmas Market, Campo Pequeno Christmas Market, Alvalade Christmas Market, and Carnide Christmas Market.

Also, don’t miss out on Wonderland, where you will find an ice rink, a heated Ferris wheel, Santa’s Village, and more at Parque Eduardo VII.

Round-trip flights from Atlanta, San Francisco, New Orleans, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Chicago, and Boston are priced below $600 on Skyscanner. The cheapest option leaves New York City, traveling from December 8 through December 13 for less than $400 on Play Airlines.

