Jamaica, as a tourist destination, is an island that many travelers often only see a glimpse of, whether they’re enjoying the all-inclusives of Montego Bay or chasing waterfalls near Ocho Rios. Some, sadly, never see much beyond the resort, understandably wanting to make the most of the property’s amenities and shorelines.

But after several visits, I’ve always wondered what the other side of Jamaica felt like — the calm countryside that my friends of Jamaican heritage always spoke of when visiting home. Enter My Irie Escape, a locally owned luxury vacation property management company that represents all Black-owned villas in Treasure Beach. Delivering an experience unlike anything you could find in a sprawling resort, here’s why you’ll have the best Caribbean getaway experiencing Treasure Beach with My Irie Escape.

Black-Owned And Custom-Made In Jamaica’s Countryside

Treasure Beach, Jamaica | Simone Cheri

Jamaican-owned My Irie Escape’s bespoke travel experiences are almost too special to put into words. Their years of hospitality experience are evident from the moment you touch down, easing the complexities that can come along with navigating rural Jamaica. The hands-on team simplifies every detail of exploring the southern coast, while offering five villas ranging from a hillside two-bedroom retreat at Amelia’s to the stunning beachfront five-bedroom Destiny Villa.

Each property delivers a unique slice of Treasure Beach; no one is like the other, but they’ve all got one thing in common: excellent service that feels like the best version of home. Property managers and private chefs tailor each experience to guests’ needs (and yes, that includes your favorite Jamaican curries and stews, if you so desire).

Ahead of my brief escape to Amelia’s Treasure Beach, I asked the team to help me satisfy a long-held item on my bucket list — to learn to cook oxtails in Jamaica — and, my goodness, did Chef Natalie deliver.

Even on the shortest stays, My Irie Escape finds a way to balance downtime and getting outdoors, if you choose. The tranquility of Treasure Beach’s villas makes it tempting to want to lounge around all day. However, there’s plenty of charm throughout town, from meeting local legends and community activists to exploring popular spots that attract tourists to its six-mile stretch of coastline.

Explore Local Culture On The Southern Coast

Floyd’s Pelican Bar | Simone Cheri

Unlike fast-paced Kingston or resort-heavy Montego Bay, Treasure Beach moves much slower, with community at the heart of what drives its pulse — but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. Vacationing with My Irie Escape is for the culture-centered, when you want to leave more than you take and meet locals that you can remain connected to for a lifetime.

While Treasure Beach isn’t swimming in activities, there are a few area highlights worth adding to any itinerary along the southern coast. A Red Stripe at Eggy’s beachfront bar is an obligatory welcome that’s quintessentially Jamaican. Many venture to Floyd’s Pelican Bar, one of the most popular draws of St. Elizabeth, which is only accessible by boat or swimming. For local shopping, Callaloo Butik sells clothing and accessories that are 100% made in Jamaica. And if voluntouring is how you like to spend your time, the Treasure Beach Women’s Group is the best nonprofit to support the advancement of the community.

From service that goes beyond business transactions to cultural moments in the countryside, My Irie Escape delivers the perfect way to experience Jamaica. Every minute of the vacation stays with you, whether you’re finally getting the group out of the chat or spending long-overdue solo time on a creative reset.

Each villa is what Caribbean dreams are made of — and My Irie Escape’s dedicated team proves that the best experiences in Jamaica happen through a local lens.