13 Things To Remember Before You Get Ready To Visit Jamaica

If you’re planning to visit Jamaica, you’re in for a treat, as it’s a star on the Caribbean stage. The people are friendly, the scenery is gorgeous, and the food is chock-full of flavor. The island was initially inhabited by the Arawaks, who tried to hold their own against colonial invasion, but were vanquished by violence and disease. It was first conquered by the Spanish, before they were defeated by the English and sent packing to Cuba.

While some remnants of the colonial era remain, Jamaica has its own, distinct personality, and takes pride in it. It’s the birthplace of reggae and dancehall, and quite a few artists in these genres attained international stardom. Aside from Bob Marley, easily the most famous, there’s Shaggy, Sean Paul, Elephant Man, Beenie Man and others. The list of tourist attractions is also pretty extensive, including Dunn’s River Falls, YS Falls, the Blue Mountains, the Appleton Rum Estate and Rick’s Café.

Sip a rum punch or a Red Stripe while reading these 13 things to remember when you visit Jamaica.